 

Solid Biosciences Announces $90 Million Private Placement

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company focused on advancing meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a select group of institutional investors and accredited investors for a $90 million private placement, which is expected to close on or about December 15, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The private placement includes new investors Suvretta Capital Management, LLC and Aspire Capital Fund, LLC and existing investors, including RA Capital Management, Perceptive Advisors, LLC, Bain Capital Life Sciences, EcoR1 Capital, LLC, Boxer Capital, and Ikarian Capital, LLC, as well as certain board members and executive officers.

Barclays acted as the exclusive placement agent to the Company in connection with the private placement.

In this private placement, the Company is selling 24,324,320 shares of common stock at a price of $3.70 per share.

The Company expects to use net proceeds from the private placement to fund research and development expenses, including the advancement of SGT-001, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The securities to be sold in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state or other applicable jurisdiction’s securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or other jurisdictions’ securities laws. The Company has agreed to file a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) registering the resale of the shares of common stock issued in the private placement no later than the 120th day after the closing of the private placement.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any offering of the securities under the resale registration statement will only be made by means of a prospectus.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a life sciences company focused on advancing transformative treatments to improve the lives of patients living with Duchenne. Disease-focused and founded by a family directly impacted by Duchenne, our mandate is simple yet comprehensive – work to address the disease at its core by correcting the underlying mutation that causes Duchenne with our lead gene therapy candidate, SGT-001.

