 

Valmet's President and CEO Pasi Laine granted the honorary title of vuorineuvos

HELSINKI, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The President of the Republic of Finland has granted the honorary title of vuorineuvos to Pasi Laine, President and CEO of Valmet Oyj.

Pasi Laine, President and CEO, and vuorineuvos, was born in 1963. Laine has acted as President and CEO of Valmet since December 2013. Before that, he worked in various management positions at Metso Corporation. Pasi Laine was a member of Metso Executive Team in 2006-2013, Metso's Executive Vice President, and Deputy to the CEO between 2011-2013.

Pasi Laine has been entrusted with the following duties: Chairman of the Board of Directors at Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company and member of the Board of Directors at SSAB.

Further information on Pasi Laine's career can be found at: https://www.valmet.com/about-us/management/executive-team/

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2019 were approximately EUR 3.5 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

