 

Arch Therapeutics to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ARTH) ("Arch" or the "Company"), developer of novel self-assembling wound care and biosurgical devices, announced today that it will be presenting at the 13th annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference. This investor conference will take place December 14-15, 2020, on the Sequire Virtual Events platform.

Chief Executive Officer, Terrence W. Norchi, MD, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, December 15 at 11:40 AM ET. The Main Event will feature a new format, with companies presenting for approximately 10 minutes followed by questions from a panel of investors and analysts.

You may register for the event here: https://ve.mysequire.com/.

You may access the live webcast here: https://ve.mysequire.com/company?company_id=1f7d919a-5936-4421-986e-fb ....

After the event, the presentation will be available here: https://ir.archtherapeutics.com/presentations.

Arch Therapeutics’ profile may be found here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/ARTH.

About Arch Therapeutics, Inc.
Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing a novel approach to stop bleeding (hemostasis), control leaking (sealant) and manage wounds during surgery, trauma and interventional care. Arch is developing products based on an innovative self-assembling barrier technology platform with the goal of making care faster and safer for patients. Arch's products authorized for commercial marketing are AC5 Advanced Wound System and AC5 Topical Hemostat.1 Arch's development stage product candidates include AC5-G, AC5-V and AC5 Surgical Hemostat, among others.2,3

About LD Micro/SEQUIRE
LD Micro began in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. For more information, please visit ldmicro.com.

The upcoming Main Event will be highlighting a new format that will benefit both executives and the investors tuning in from all over the globe.

In September 2020, LD Micro. Inc. was acquired by SRAX, Inc., a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

