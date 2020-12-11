 

Green Technology and Sustainability Market worth $36.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Green Technology and Sustainability Market by Technology (IoT, AI & Analytics, Digital Twin, Cloud Computing), Application (Green Building, Carbon Footprint Management, Weather Monitoring & Forecasting), Component, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size to grow from USD 11.2 billion in 2020 to USD 36.6 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.6% during the forecast period. The increasing awareness related to environmental concerns and the growing consumer and industrial interest for the use of clean energy resources are driving the adoption of green technology and sustainability solutions and services in the market.

The services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The component segment comprises solution and services. The overall services segment has a major influence on the Green Technology and Sustainability Market. These services help lower operational costs, increase the overall revenue, and improve business productivity and performance. The solution segment is estimated to account for a larger market size during the forecast period.

The blockchain segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Green Technology and Sustainability Market by technology has been segmented into IoT, AI and analytics, digital twin, cloud computing, security, and blockchain. Various startups are already using blockchain as a tool to make energy grids more accessible and sustainable by promoting data sharing in real time. Energy-intensive cryptocurrency mining has caused a spike in carbon emission, and hence blockchain is capable of driving innovation in the field of green technology. The cloud computing technology segment is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the benefits of the cloud to provide real-time remote access to data through sensors, satellite images, and weather.

