 

Xerox Appoints Company Veteran Xavier Heiss as CFO

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.12.2020, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX), a global workplace technology company, announced Xavier Heiss as chief financial officer, a role he’s filled on an interim basis since the end of September. He reports to John Visentin, Xerox vice chairman and chief executive officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201211005065/en/

Xerox Chief Financial Officer Xavier Heiss (Photo: Business Wire)

Xerox Chief Financial Officer Xavier Heiss (Photo: Business Wire)

“Xavier combines a deep understanding of the financials with a clear vision for renewing Xerox’s growth,” said Visentin. “His well-established relationships across the business and with global customers position him well to help speed our transformation at a critical time in the company’s history.”

Heiss, a 32-year company veteran, has served in various leadership positions in finance, business transformation and sales during his career. Most recently, he led Xerox’s EMEA Operations as executive vice president and president. He previously served as controller of the company and chief financial officer of the company’s Americas Operations. His appointment is effective Jan. 1, 2021.

“Xerox’s transformation positions it for long-term success and growth in and beyond the printing business,” said Heiss. “I look forward to supporting John in delivering strong results for employees, investors, clients and other stakeholders.”

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation makes every day work better. We are a workplace technology company building and integrating software and hardware for enterprises large and small. As customers seek to manage information across digital and physical platforms, Xerox delivers a seamless, secure and sustainable experience. Whether inventing the copier, the Ethernet, the laser printer or more, Xerox has long defined the modern work experience. Learn how that innovation continues at xerox.com.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit https://www.news.xerox.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://www.linkedin.com/company/xerox, http://twitter.com/xerox, http://www.facebook.com/XeroxCorp, https://www.instagram.com/xerox/, http://www.youtube.com/XeroxCorp.

Xerox is a trademark of Xerox in the United States and/or other countries.

Xerox Holdings Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xerox Appoints Company Veteran Xavier Heiss as CFO Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX), a global workplace technology company, announced Xavier Heiss as chief financial officer, a role he’s filled on an interim basis since the end of September. He reports to John Visentin, Xerox vice chairman and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Publication of Results from Landmark Phase 3 Trial of BNT162b2 ...
nVent Expands nVent SCHROFF Calmark VITA Extractor Offerings for Aerospace and Defense Customers
H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
Urban Commercial Zero-Emission Vehicle Company Lightning eMotors to List on New York Stock Exchange ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
US Foods Introduces New COVID-19 Resources to Help Restaurant Operators Address Ongoing Winter ...
Pfizer Declares First-Quarter 2021 Dividend
Domo Supports the Smartronix Team to Deliver Real-time Tracking of COVID-19 Response Spending for ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Pfizer and Sangamo Announce Updated Phase 1/2 Results Showing Sustained Factor VIII Activity Levels ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Publication of Results from Landmark Phase 3 Trial of BNT162b2 ...
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
Xerox präsentiert neun neue Produkte und Funktionen
18.11.20
Xerox Reveals Suite of Production Print Innovations to Address Industry Demand

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.06.20
9
Xerox Spin off Conduent