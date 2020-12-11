 

Ondas Holdings Inc. to Present at Oppenheimer 5G Summit on December 15

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.12.2020, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets (“Ondas” or the “Company”), announced that it will be presenting online at the Oppenheimer 5G Summit: The Revolution Begins on Tuesday, December 15 at 2:05 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the “News/Events” page of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.ondas.com. Following the presentation, a replay will be made available for viewers who were unable to watch live.

Ondas management will be available for one-on-one meetings at this event. Interested investors should contact Ondas Investor Relations at ir@ondas.com, or their representative at Oppenheimer, to secure a meeting time.

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc., is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets. The Company’s standards-based, multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today’s legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks’ customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications. These markets require reliable, secure broadband communications over large and diverse geographical areas, many of which are within challenging radio frequency environments. Customers use the Company's FullMAX technology to deploy their own private licensed broadband wireless networks. The Company also offers mission-critical entities the option of a managed network service. Ondas Networks’ FullMAX technology supports IEEE 802.16s, the new worldwide standard for private licensed wide area industrial networks. For additional information, visit www.ondas.com or follow Ondas Networks on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 13, 2020, in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 6, 2020, and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Ondas Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ondas Holdings Inc. to Present at Oppenheimer 5G Summit on December 15 Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets (“Ondas” or the “Company”), announced that it will be presenting online at the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Publication of Results from Landmark Phase 3 Trial of BNT162b2 ...
nVent Expands nVent SCHROFF Calmark VITA Extractor Offerings for Aerospace and Defense Customers
H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
Urban Commercial Zero-Emission Vehicle Company Lightning eMotors to List on New York Stock Exchange ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
US Foods Introduces New COVID-19 Resources to Help Restaurant Operators Address Ongoing Winter ...
Pfizer Declares First-Quarter 2021 Dividend
Domo Supports the Smartronix Team to Deliver Real-time Tracking of COVID-19 Response Spending for ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Pfizer and Sangamo Announce Updated Phase 1/2 Results Showing Sustained Factor VIII Activity Levels ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Publication of Results from Landmark Phase 3 Trial of BNT162b2 ...
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
Ondas Holdings Inc. to Present at 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Virtual Conference on December 14
04.12.20
Ondas Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of $30 Million Follow-On Public Offering of Common Stock
30.11.20
Ondas Holdings Inc. Announces $30,000,000 Follow-On Public Offering