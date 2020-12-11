Byline Bancorp Announces Approval of New Stock Repurchase Program

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BY) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a new stock repurchase program that authorizes the Company to repurchase up to 1.25 million shares of the Company’s outstanding common stock. The shares authorized to be repurchased represent approximately 3.2% of the Company’s currently outstanding common stock. The new program will be effective January 1, 2021 and be in effect until December 31, 2022. Under its existing stock repurchase program expiring on December 31, 2020, Byline has purchased 118,486 shares of the 1.25 million total shares authorized for repurchase.

“Given the economic uncertainty presented by the pandemic, we made the decision to pause our share repurchase activity during the first quarter of this year,” said Alberto J. Paracchini, Byline’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Although at present we have no timeline for resuming share repurchases, this authorization is an important component of our capital planning process. We will continue to monitor the economic environment and market conditions to make prudent decisions regarding capital management.”