Byline Bancorp Announces Approval of New Stock Repurchase Program
Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BY) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a new stock repurchase program that authorizes the Company to repurchase up to 1.25 million shares of the Company’s outstanding common stock. The shares authorized to be repurchased represent approximately 3.2% of the Company’s currently outstanding common stock. The new program will be effective January 1, 2021 and be in effect until December 31, 2022. Under its existing stock repurchase program expiring on December 31, 2020, Byline has purchased 118,486 shares of the 1.25 million total shares authorized for repurchase.
“Given the economic uncertainty presented by the pandemic, we made the decision to pause our share repurchase activity during the first quarter of this year,” said Alberto J. Paracchini, Byline’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Although at present we have no timeline for resuming share repurchases, this authorization is an important component of our capital planning process. We will continue to monitor the economic environment and market conditions to make prudent decisions regarding capital management.”
Under the new program, shares may, at the discretion of management, be repurchased from time to time in open market purchases as market conditions warrant or in privately negotiated transactions, including pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 plan, all as effected to the extent permitted by applicable law, including pursuant to the safe harbor provided under Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company is not obligated to purchase any shares under the program, and the program may be discontinued at any time. The actual timing, number and share price of shares purchased under the repurchase program will be determined by the Company at its discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including the market price of the Company’s stock, general market and economic conditions and applicable legal requirements.
About Byline Bancorp, Inc.
Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Byline Bank, a full service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors, and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $6.5 billion in assets and operates more than 50 full service branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking products and services including small ticket equipment leasing solutions and is one of the top five Small Business Administration lenders in the United States.
0 Kommentare