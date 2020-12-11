 

NanoVibronix Amends and Expands Distribution Agreement for Its PainShield and PainShield Plus

NanoVibronix, Inc., (NASDAQ: NAOV), a medical device company that produces the UroShield, PainShield and WoundShield Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Portable Ultrasonic Therapeutic Devices, today announced that it has expanded and replaced its original distribution agreement with Ultra Pain Products, Inc. (“UPPI”). Under the terms of the new agreement, which extend the term and increase minimum purchase requirements, UPPI will be the exclusive distributor of privately labeled PainShield and PainShield PlusTM devices to the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) distribution sector of the healthcare market in the United States.

Earlier this year, NanoVibronix officially phased out its original PainShield DV0057 - and associated hydrogel patches with an updated version - the PainShield 10-100-0008 – the PainShield Kit: PainShield.

Consequently, NanoVibronix entered into a distribution agreement with UPPI granting UPPI the exclusive right to sell the updated PainShield products to and through distributors within the DME sector.

“Within a few short months after starting distribution of our PainShield products under our original agreement, UPPI was already looking to exceed our minimum purchase requirements,” stated Brian Murphy, CEO of NanoVibronix. “It is also worth noting that UPPI’s robust DME channels of distribution seem to have delivered exceptional results despite various challenges in the current business environment stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Moving from a more traditional distribution to a private label arrangement is intended to better enable us to meet increased demand for our product, while leveraging Ultra Pain Products’ extensive U.S. DME network and established billing capabilities across workers’ compensation, motor vehicle, and private insurance,” added Murphy. “By this new private label agreement, we have expanded our revenue opportunity with UPPI, effectively increasing what was an initial revenue target of $1.1 million over two years to $7.8 million over three years. Just as important, we continue to target additional markets outside of the DME segment for our newly redesigned PainShield products, especially veterans’ facilities and the Department of Justice, as well as other specialty segments. The success and efficacy of the new PainShield has increased interest from new and existing distributors, as it has been shown to provide opioid-free pain relief for a wide variety of applications, administered at home, at a time when the need has never been greater for socially distanced administration. PainShield enables consumers to relieve pain while minimizing visits to the doctor or pain clinics, which is critical and necessary under social distancing restrictions. We are optimistic that this increased interest will result in increased sales.”

