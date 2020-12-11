SRAX Will Host the LD Micro 13th Annual Main Event on the Sequire Platform Next Week

Nearly two million active small-cap investors have been invited to the event, which will feature close to 250 companies presenting in a brand new format, along with interesting celebrity keynotes, including Shaquille O'Neal and Brock Pierce.

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, will host the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event, a prominent 2-day virtual investor conference, via their Sequire Virtual Events platform on December 14 - December 15, 2020.

Register Here: https://ve.mysequire.com/

Event: The LD Micro Main Event

Date: Monday, December 14th & Tuesday, December 15th

Time: 6:00am PST - 3:00pm PST both days

The new presentation format promises to be fast paced and fun, with companies presenting for ten minutes, followed by ten minutes of Q&A with top-notch investor panelists. Watch the presentations live by registering at the link above.

“We are excited to bring together one of the largest communities of Micro Cap investors to hear from amazing companies. The LD Micro conference has a long history of driving awareness for companies and is just one of the many benefits that the Sequire platform brings to the table when helping public companies,” said Christopher Miglino, Founder and CEO of SRAX.

The debut of SRAX’s virtual events platform will add to the existing line up of Sequire solutions for public issuers, helping them to better attract and engage new investors and existing shareholders in a single place.

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

About SEG – Title Sponsor to the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event

The Special Equities Group (“SEG”), a division of Bradley Woods & Co Ltd. and title sponsor for this event, assists investors and companies in the emerging growth companies market. By focusing on under-followed and undiscovered dislocations in the market, SEG aims to achieve outsized returns for investors and create long-term partnerships with corporate clients.

SEG’s singular focus on the emerging growth companies market gives us superior and unique insights into the needs of companies and investors in this space. For the past two decades, SEG has been a preeminent placement agent, raising over $2 billion in over 200 transactions.

Some of SEG’s services include: principal investments, PIPEs, registered directs, capital markets advisory services, amongst other things. For more information, visit https://theseg.com/.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies transformed into several virtual and in-person events hosted annually and positioned LD Micro as a leader in small- and micro-cap conferences. With the recent SRAX acquisition, LD gained access to the largest active base of micro-cap investors in the world at over 2 million and counting. For more information on LD Micro, visit ldmicro.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in SRAX's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

