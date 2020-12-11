VMware Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software for the Fourth Consecutive Time

“HCI has fast become a default infrastructure of choice that spans the datacenter, edge locations, and the public cloud. That’s because organizations across every industry need to accelerate delivery of new applications and scale as businesses respond to changing demands,” said John Gilmartin, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud Platform Business Unit, VMware. “We are thrilled to be recognized by Gartner which we believe demonstrates our commitment to provide customers with trusted, enterprise-grade HCI solutions.”

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced that the company is positioned furthest on the completeness of vision axis in the Gartner Inc. December 2020 Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software. In addition, VMware is also in the Leaders quadrant of the report based on the ability to execute axis for the fourth consecutive report.

As the foundational platform for traditional applications, cloud native applications, and hybrid cloud, HCI eliminates IT silos and makes infrastructure future-ready. Most recently VMware made available VMware vSAN 7 Update 1 which includes more new features than any previous release over the past three years. This latest offering streamlines customer adoption of Kubernetes and supports stateful applications with new developer-ready capabilities and enhance scalability and operations with new features. Additionally, VMware introduced new capabilities across its HCI and hybrid cloud platforms to further support customers’ modern applications needs. Read more on this release here.

VMware has the broadest HCI ecosystem that includes 15 jointly certified OEM server vendors, or vSAN ReadyNodes, with more than 500 validated configurations, Global Partner Appliances that simplify HCI adoption and maintenance, a jointly engineered solution, Dell EMC VxRail, and 70-plus cloud verified partners that offer VMware Cloud Foundation, including all global hyperscalers.

To read a complimentary copy of the December 2020 Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software, please visit here.

