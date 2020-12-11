Western Asset Middle Market Debt Fund Inc. Announces Scheduled Termination

Western Asset Middle Market Debt Fund Inc. (the “Fund”) (XWAMX), a term fund, announced today that the scheduled termination of the Fund is expected to occur on or about December 18, 2020 (the “Termination Date”). Pursuant to the terms of the Fund’s prospectus, dated December 20, 2012, the Fund’s eight year expected term was scheduled to expire on or before December 31, 2020. Proceeds from the termination of the Fund will be paid to stockholders promptly after the Termination Date (the “Liquidating Payment”). The proportionate interests of stockholders in the assets of the Fund will be fixed on the basis of their respective holdings at the close of business on the Termination Date.

The Liquidating Payment will be made in lieu of the Fund’s fourth quarter distribution payment.