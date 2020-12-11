 

Western Asset Middle Market Debt Fund Inc. Announces Scheduled Termination

Western Asset Middle Market Debt Fund Inc. (the “Fund”) (XWAMX), a term fund, announced today that the scheduled termination of the Fund is expected to occur on or about December 18, 2020 (the “Termination Date”). Pursuant to the terms of the Fund’s prospectus, dated December 20, 2012, the Fund’s eight year expected term was scheduled to expire on or before December 31, 2020. Proceeds from the termination of the Fund will be paid to stockholders promptly after the Termination Date (the “Liquidating Payment”). The proportionate interests of stockholders in the assets of the Fund will be fixed on the basis of their respective holdings at the close of business on the Termination Date.

The Liquidating Payment will be made in lieu of the Fund’s fourth quarter distribution payment.

The Fund, a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, is managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (“LMPFA”), and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company, LLC (“Western Asset”), an affiliate of LMPFA. Both LMPFA and Western Asset are indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”). Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Contact the Fund at 1-888-777-0102 for additional information, or consult the Fund's web site at www.lmcef.com.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

Category: Fund Announcement

Source: Franklin Templeton

