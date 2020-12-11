 

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed-End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy for the Months of December 2020, January and February 2021

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that certain closed-end funds have declared their distributions pursuant to their managed distribution policy for the months of December 2020, January and February 2021.

The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:

Month

 

Record Date

 

Ex-Dividend Date

 

Payable Date

December (a)

 

12/23/2020

 

12/22/2020

 

12/31/2020

January

 

1/22/2021

 

1/21/2021

 

1/29/2021

February

 

2/19/2021

 

2/18/2021

 

2/26/2021

Ticker

 

Fund Name

 

Month

 

Amount

 

 

 

Change from Previous Distribution

WIA

 

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

 

December

 

$0.02950

   

-

 

 

 

 

December

 

$0.40000

 

(a)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January

 

$0.02950

