Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed-End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy for the Months of December 2020, January and February 2021
Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that certain closed-end funds have declared their distributions pursuant to their managed distribution policy for the months of December 2020, January and February 2021.
The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:
|
Month
|
Record Date
|
Ex-Dividend Date
|
Payable Date
|
December (a)
|
12/23/2020
|
12/22/2020
|
12/31/2020
|
January
|
1/22/2021
|
1/21/2021
|
1/29/2021
|
February
|
2/19/2021
|
2/18/2021
|
2/26/2021
|
Ticker
|
Fund Name
|
Month
|
Amount
|
|
Change from Previous Distribution
|
WIA
|
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
|
December
|
$0.02950
|
-
|
|
|
December
|
$0.40000
|
(a)
|
|
|
|
January
|
$0.02950
