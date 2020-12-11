WNS Extends Partnership with Scandinavian Airlines

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced that it has extended its partnership with Scandinavian Airlines System (SAS). With this extension, WNS will continue to provide SAS with a comprehensive range of services including Passenger Revenue Accounting (PRA) and Cargo Revenue Accounting (CRA), and will now incrementally add analytical support and new solutions across risk, audit and compliance.

“We are delighted to continue and expand our partnership with SAS, and look forward to helping them manage disruption and drive long-term growth. WNS’ experience in the travel industry coupled with our investments in digital have helped us deliver high-impact outcomes for complex airline operations. The extension of our partnership with SAS is testimony to our unwavering client-centricity,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

SAS partnership with WNS is almost two decades old and the unparalleled experience in the travel domain has and will continue to help SAS streamline crucial accounting processes. This is done through cutting-edge tools and digital analytics.

About Scandinavian Airlines System

SAS, Scandinavia’s leading airline, with main hubs in Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm, flies to destinations in Europe, USA and Asia. Spurred by a Scandinavian heritage and sustainability values, SAS aims to be the global leader in sustainable aviation. We will reduce total carbon emissions by 25 percent by 2025, by using more sustainable aviation fuel and our modern fleet with fuel-efficient aircraft. In addition to flight operations, SAS offers ground handling services, technical maintenance and air cargo services. SAS is a founding member of the Star Alliance, and together with its partner airlines offers a wide network worldwide. Learn more at https://www.sasgroup.net

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 375 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer interaction services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of September 30, 2020, WNS had 41,466 professionals across 60 delivery centers world-wide, including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201211005241/en/