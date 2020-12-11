CoreLogic Increases Full Year 2020 and 2021 Guidance
CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global provider of property information, insight, analytics and data-enabled solutions, today increased its financial guidance for the full year 2020 and 2021. The Company also continues to pursue its previously announced strategic review process including a sale of the Company, for which final bids are expected in early 2021.
“As our process progresses, CoreLogic continues to drive high performance across our solutions and the pathway to deliver our financial commitments going forward is clear and evident. Our consistent operating and financial performance is creating significant value for our shareholders. CoreLogic is on track to deliver record operating and financial performance this year and set the stage for additional value creation,” said Frank Martell, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Full-Year 2020 Guidance Update – Continuing Operations
The Company expects increased full-year 2020 revenues and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations driven by strength in property tax processing, insurance & spatial and international as well as continued strong housing market fundamentals. Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA results are expected to exceed the high end of previously issued guidance ranges with operating leverage and cost productivity expected to drive adjusted EBITDA margin above 38%, an increase of approximately 800 basis points compared to full year 2019. CoreLogic expects at least 6% organic revenue growth for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020.
|
$ in Millions
|
Upper End of Previous
|
Updated Guidance
|
FY20 Revenue
|
$1,575
|
$1,620 - $1,630
|
FY20 Adjusted EBITDA1
|
$575
|
$620 - $630
|
FY20 Adjusted EPS1
|
$3.65
|
$4.15 - $4.25
1 Definitions of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS are included in the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures section found at the end of the release.
Full year 2020 financial guidance reflects revenues from continuing operations and excludes CoreLogic’s Reseller operations. The Company previously announced the planned sale of these non-strategic assets.
