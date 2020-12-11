CoreLogic Increases Full Year 2020 and 2021 Guidance

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global provider of property information, insight, analytics and data-enabled solutions, today increased its financial guidance for the full year 2020 and 2021. The Company also continues to pursue its previously announced strategic review process including a sale of the Company, for which final bids are expected in early 2021.

“As our process progresses, CoreLogic continues to drive high performance across our solutions and the pathway to deliver our financial commitments going forward is clear and evident. Our consistent operating and financial performance is creating significant value for our shareholders. CoreLogic is on track to deliver record operating and financial performance this year and set the stage for additional value creation,” said Frank Martell, President and Chief Executive Officer.