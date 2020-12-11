 

CoreLogic Increases Full Year 2020 and 2021 Guidance

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.12.2020, 14:00  |  39   |   |   

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global provider of property information, insight, analytics and data-enabled solutions, today increased its financial guidance for the full year 2020 and 2021. The Company also continues to pursue its previously announced strategic review process including a sale of the Company, for which final bids are expected in early 2021.

“As our process progresses, CoreLogic continues to drive high performance across our solutions and the pathway to deliver our financial commitments going forward is clear and evident. Our consistent operating and financial performance is creating significant value for our shareholders. CoreLogic is on track to deliver record operating and financial performance this year and set the stage for additional value creation,” said Frank Martell, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Full-Year 2020 Guidance Update – Continuing Operations
 The Company expects increased full-year 2020 revenues and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations driven by strength in property tax processing, insurance & spatial and international as well as continued strong housing market fundamentals. Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA results are expected to exceed the high end of previously issued guidance ranges with operating leverage and cost productivity expected to drive adjusted EBITDA margin above 38%, an increase of approximately 800 basis points compared to full year 2019. CoreLogic expects at least 6% organic revenue growth for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020.

$ in Millions

Upper End of Previous
Guidance

 

Updated Guidance

FY20 Revenue

$1,575

$1,620 - $1,630

FY20 Adjusted EBITDA1

$575

$620 - $630

FY20 Adjusted EPS1

$3.65

$4.15 - $4.25

1 Definitions of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS are included in the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures section found at the end of the release.

Full year 2020 financial guidance reflects revenues from continuing operations and excludes CoreLogic’s Reseller operations. The Company previously announced the planned sale of these non-strategic assets.

Seite 1 von 3
CoreLogic Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CoreLogic Increases Full Year 2020 and 2021 Guidance CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global provider of property information, insight, analytics and data-enabled solutions, today increased its financial guidance for the full year 2020 and 2021. The Company also continues to pursue its previously …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Publication of Results from Landmark Phase 3 Trial of BNT162b2 ...
nVent Expands nVent SCHROFF Calmark VITA Extractor Offerings for Aerospace and Defense Customers
H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
Urban Commercial Zero-Emission Vehicle Company Lightning eMotors to List on New York Stock Exchange ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
US Foods Introduces New COVID-19 Resources to Help Restaurant Operators Address Ongoing Winter ...
Pfizer Declares First-Quarter 2021 Dividend
Domo Supports the Smartronix Team to Deliver Real-time Tracking of COVID-19 Response Spending for ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Pfizer and Sangamo Announce Updated Phase 1/2 Results Showing Sustained Factor VIII Activity Levels ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Publication of Results from Landmark Phase 3 Trial of BNT162b2 ...
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
CoreLogic’s Property Data Now Available on Amazon Web Services Data Exchange
10.12.20
Home Equity Reaches Record Highs: Homeowners Gained Over $1 Trillion in Equity in Q3 2020, CoreLogic Reports
08.12.20
CoreLogic Joins Snowflake Data Marketplace to Provide Further Access to Unrivaled Property Data
08.12.20
A Positive Signal—For Now: CoreLogic Reports Serious Delinquencies Leveled Off in September for the First Time Since Start of Pandemic
01.12.20
CoreLogic’s Marc-Olivier Huynh Receives 2020 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter Award
01.12.20
Gaining Momentum: Annual U.S. Home Prices Appreciated 7.3% in October, CoreLogic Reports
24.11.20
CoreLogic Board Comments on Senator/Cannae’s Initiation of Written Consent Process to Remove and Replace Additional Directors
23.11.20
Senator and Cannae Initiate Written Consent Process to Be Able to Remove and Replace Directors at CoreLogic
23.11.20
CoreLogic Announces Appointment of Three New Directors to Board
17.11.20
CoreLogic Shareholders Overwhelmingly Elect Senator and Cannae Nominees to Board