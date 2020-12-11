Cynata Secures $15m Placement Led By $10m from Healthcare Investor BioScience Managers to Expand Development Pipeline

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cynata Therapeutics Limited (ASX: “CYP”, “Cynata”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialising in cell therapeutics, is pleased to announce a successful $15 million placement (“Placement”), led by a $10m investment from experienced healthcare investor BioScience Managers through the BioScience Managers Translation Fund I (BMTFI). BMTFI has a mandate to invest in Australian based innovative healthcare technology and this investment will allow Cynata to significantly expand its clinical development pipeline and scale their operations in Australia. The Placement is being undertaken at an offer price of $0.70 for each new share and will be followed by a 1 for 15 non-renounceable entitlement offer at the same offer price as the Placement.



The Company’s Cymerus mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) will be developed for three new, additional indications; idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), renal transplantation and diabetic foot ulcers (DFU). Further information on Cynata’s clinical development pipeline, new indications and the Capital Raising are set out in the company’s Investor Presentation.