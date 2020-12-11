Cynata Secures $15m Placement Led By $10m from Healthcare Investor BioScience Managers to Expand Development Pipeline
MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cynata Therapeutics Limited (ASX: “CYP”, “Cynata”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology
company specialising in cell therapeutics, is pleased to announce a successful $15 million placement (“Placement”), led by a $10m investment from experienced healthcare investor
BioScience Managers through the BioScience Managers Translation Fund I (BMTFI). BMTFI has a mandate to invest in Australian based innovative healthcare technology and this investment will allow
Cynata to significantly expand its clinical development pipeline and scale their operations in Australia. The Placement is being undertaken at an offer price of $0.70 for each new share and will be
followed by a 1 for 15 non-renounceable entitlement offer at the same offer price as the Placement.
The Company’s Cymerus mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) will be developed for three new, additional indications; idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), renal transplantation and diabetic foot ulcers (DFU). Further information on Cynata’s clinical development pipeline, new indications and the Capital Raising are set out in the company’s Investor Presentation.
Key highlights:
- Preparations underway to expand Cynata’s clinical development pipeline to include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, renal transplantation and diabetic foot ulcers
- Additional clinical trials to build on solid foundation from studies in relevant pre-clinical disease models and driven by significant unmet medical needs and promising commercial opportunities
- A$15m institutional placement to existing and new investors at $0.70 per new share, led by A$10m from healthcare investor BioScience Managers via the BMTFI
- A 1 for 15 non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to eligible shareholders to raise up to approximately A$5.5m will follow the Placement
-
Proceeds raised to primarily fund the expansion of Cynata’s clinical development pipeline, enhance process development and progress regulatory strategy for
commercialisation
Dr. Ross Macdonald, Cynata’s CEO and MD, said:
“The endorsement from BioScience Managers, an experienced and highly successful healthcare investor, in Cynata’s core Cymerus technology and the broad potential of our clinical pipeline provides great validation of our platform. The capital secured will enable a logical and significant expansion of our clinical development into new indications, essentially doubling the size of our clinical pipeline. The additional indications of IPF, renal transplantation and DFU were chosen based on the promising results of multiple pre-clinical studies and highly attractive opportunities, in which our Cymerus MSCs have the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes and to provide new standards of care in these challenging settings.
