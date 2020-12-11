 

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

11 December 2020

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Titan VCT plc (the “Company”) announces the allotment and issue of 5,923,887 Ordinary Shares of 10p each at a price of 89.1p to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative for the interim dividend for the half-year to 30 June 2020 of 2p per share payable on 11 December 2020.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 21 December 2020.

Mrs Jane O’Riordan, a director of the Company, was allotted 875 Ordinary Shares at a price per share of 89.1p and her total holdings and those of the persons closely associated with her are 79,387 now representing approximately 0.01% of the Company's issued Ordinary share capital.

Mr Thomas Leader, a director of the Company, was allotted 315 Ordinary Shares at a price per share of 89.1p and his total holdings and those of the persons closely associated with him are 14,358 now representing approximately 0.01% of the Company's issued Ordinary share capital.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 1,047,100,967. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Graham Venables
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
020 3935 3803


