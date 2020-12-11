Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointments of Camille L. Bedrosian, M.D., and Lynn Tetrault, J.D., to its Board of Directors

“I am thrilled to welcome both Camille and Lynn to our Board of Directors, as both leaders have tremendous experience building and leading teams that work effectively to bring new medicines to patients in need,” said David Meeker, M.D., Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rhythm.

BOSTON, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:RYTM), a biopharmaceutical company aimed at developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity, today announced the appointments of Camille L. Bedrosian, M.D., and Lynn Tetrault, J.D., to its Board of Directors.

“With her experience on the senior executive team of a top-10, multi-national pharmaceutical company, Lynn brings a unique perspective on developing global operations, leadership and culture,” Dr. Meeker said. “And with an unwavering commitment to patients and families as both a clinician and biopharmaceutical executive, Camille has demonstrated success in developing and delivering new medicines for rare diseases.”

Dr. Bedrosian brings significant rare and ultra-disease experience to the Rhythm Board. As Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, she provides strategic leadership for translational research, global clinical development and medical affairs for a company with three commercial products and a deep pipeline of product candidates. On joining the Rhythm Board, she said, “This is an exciting time for Rhythm as it brings the first-ever approved precision medicine to people with rare genetic diseases of obesity. I look forward to supporting the Company’s unique integrated approach in leveraging the largest known genetic obesity database to advance the scientific understanding of and potential treatments for obesity due to genetic causes.”

Ms. Tetrault spent more than 20 years at AstraZeneca, including seven years as EVP for Human Resources and Corporate Affairs and a member of the company’s senior executive team. She is currently Lead Independent Director of Neo Genomics Clinical Laboratories, a cancer diagnostics company. On joining the Rhythm Board, she said, “Rhythm is forging new ground in rare genetic diseases of obesity with a commitment to organizational excellence and a true partnership with the community of patients, caregivers, advocacy groups and health care providers. I look forward to joining Camille on the Board and supporting Rhythm as it transforms into a global, commercial-stage company.”