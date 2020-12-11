Slinger Bag to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference

Mr. Ballardie will provide the live virtual audience with information about the Company’s progress in its expansion into the global tennis market, and will discuss projections for the Slinger Bag Tennis Ball Launcher. The Slinger Bag is revolutionizing the game for tennis players who struggle to find regular and reliable opponents, and know that typical ball machines are bulky, expensive, and cumbersome. Slinger offers tennis enthusiasts of any skill level the opportunity to practice anytime, anywhere without the need for a playing partner. Slinger Bag recently announced a partnership with Color Sports to distribute the Slinger Bag in 11 Gulf Coast Cooperative countries building on existing global distribution partnerships now valued at over $200 million over the next five years.

BALTIMORE, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag Inc. (OTC: SLBG), a sports brand focused on innovative game improvement technology with an initial focus on the global tennis market, today announced that Mike Ballardie, Slinger Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the LD 500 virtual investor conference on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 9:00AM EST.

The Main Event will feature a new and unique format, with companies presenting for 10 minutes, followed by 10 minutes of Q&A by a panel of investors and analysts.

"The time has finally come to do something different in the virtual conference world. Let’s see if we can pull off something that can be enjoyed by both executives and investors alike,” stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD, now a wholly owned subsidiary of SRAX, Inc.

The Main Event will take place on December 14th and 15th, exclusively on the Sequire Virtual Events platform.

