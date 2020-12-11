Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange





Nykredit Realkredit A/S and LR Realkredit A/S publish plans of intercompany merger

The Boards of Directors of Nykredit Realkredit A/S and its wholly-owned subsidiary LR Realkredit A/S have today signed a merger plan according to which the two companies will merge, with Nykredit Realkredit A/S as the surviving company.

The merger is subject to approval by the Danish Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs, and closing is expected at the end of January 2021 following resolution by the Annual General Meeting of each of the two companies.

When the merger is implemented, LR Realkredit A/S's assets, liabilities and equity will be transferred to Nykredit Realkredit A/S. Further information about the continuance of LR Realkredit A/S's bonds in issue will be published in connection with the implementation of the merger.

For further information on the acquisition, please refer to Company Announcements dated 11 April 2019 and 30 December 2019.

Further information:

Questions may be addressed to Nykredit Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 83.

