December 11th, 2020

Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares
making up the Company’s capital

(articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16
of the General Reglementation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date Number of shares Total number of voting rights
 

2020/11/30 		 

178,339,903 		 

Number of theoretical voting rights: 242,548,247

 

Number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares): 242,548,247*

 

* Considering 0 treasury shares

 

 

COMPAGNIE GENERALE DES ETABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN
Partnership Limited by Shares (commandite par actions)
having a capital of EUR 356,678,604
Registered in the CLERMONT-FERRAND Trade and companies register
under number 855 200 887
Head office: 23, place des Carmes-Déchaux - 63000 Clermont-Ferrand, France 		 

    

 

