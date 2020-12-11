 

Foresight Rail Vision Enters Electrically Powered Light Rail Vehicle Multi-Billion Dollar Market with Order from Knorr-Bremse

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today that its affiliate, Rail Vision Ltd., has received an order from Knorr-Bremse Systeme für Schienenfahrzeuge GmbH, an affiliate of Knorr-Bremse AG (Frankfurt: KBX), for two samples of their light rail vehicle (LRV) system. In addition, Knorr-Bremse has ordered customization of Rail Vision’s LRV system features according to Knorr-Bremse’s requirements. Revenue from this order is expected to total approximately 400,000 Euro. Knorr-Bremse, a $17-billion European-based group, recently invested $10 million in Rail Vision, as reported by the Company on October 13, 2020. Foresight owns 19.36% of Rail Vision’s outstanding share capital.

The global market for light rail estimated at $8.6 billion in 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of $10.8 billion by 2027, according to a recent market report by Global Industry Research. Rail Vision’s system for the LRV segment detects and classifies obstacles at a range of up to 200 meters in all weather and lighting conditions and generates real-time alerts in case of obstacle detection within the predefined area of interest. Rail Vision’s system is based on electro-optic sensor technology combined with artificial intelligence and deep learning capabilities.

“Knorr-Bremse continues to show its vote of confidence in Rail Vision’s unique technology, as this project follows Knorr-Bremse’s previous investments in the Company. Rail Vision has developed a solution to address the challenges of the growing LRV market, and we believe that this commercial cooperation suggests that there may be potential for long-term growth for Rail Vision’s business,” said Haim Siboni, CEO of Foresight.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), founded in 2015, is a technology company engaged in the design, development and commercialization of sensors systems for the automotive industry. Through the company’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both “in-line-of-sight” vision systems and “beyond-line-of-sight” cellular-based applications. Foresight’s vision sensor is a four-camera system based on 3D video analysis, advanced algorithms for image processing, and sensor fusion. Eye-Net Mobile’s cellular-based application is a V2X (vehicle-to-everything) accident prevention solution based on real-time spatial analysis of clients’ movement.

