Tivoli A/S – Financial Calendar 2021

The board of directors has decided on the financial calendar 2021:

12 March: Annual Report 2020

29 April: Q1 2021

29 April: Annual General Meeting

16 August: Q2 2021

29 October: Q3 2021


Sincerely,

Andreas Morthorst                 

CFO                


Contactperson: Head of Press, Torben Plank, phone. 22237440 / tpl@tivoli.dk 

 

Attachment


