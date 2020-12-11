Tivoli A/S – Financial Calendar 2021
The board of directors has decided on the financial calendar 2021:
12 March: Annual Report 2020
29 April: Q1 2021
29 April: Annual General Meeting
16 August: Q2 2021
29 October: Q3 2021
Sincerely,
Andreas Morthorst
CFO
Contactperson: Head of Press, Torben Plank, phone. 22237440 / tpl@tivoli.dk
Attachment
