Tivoli A/S – Financial Calendar 2021 The board of directors has decided on the financial calendar 2021: 12 March: Annual Report 2020 29 April: Q1 2021 29 April: Annual General Meeting 16 August: Q2 2021 29 October: Q3 2021 Sincerely, Andreas Morthorst …



