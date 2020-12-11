Geron Announces Opening of IMpactMF Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Refractory Myelofibrosis

“As Geron’s second registration-enabling Phase 3 trial in hematologic myeloid malignancies, the IMpactMF trial represents a milestone for our Company,” said Aleksandra Rizo, M.D., Ph.D., Geron’s Chief Medical Officer. “The IMpactMF trial will evaluate imetelstat in a poor-prognosis refractory MF patient population to confirm the clinical benefits of extended overall survival and symptom improvement observed in our IMbark Phase 2 trial, as well as the reductions in abnormal clones and mutation burden demonstrating disease-modifying activity of imetelstat.”

Geron plans for IMpactMF to evaluate imetelstat compared to best available therapy (BAT) in approximately 320 patients with Intermediate-2 or High-risk MF. Patients eligible for the trial will be required to be non-responsive, or refractory, to treatment with a JAK inhibitor. The primary efficacy endpoint for the Phase 3 trial is overall survival (OS). Secondary endpoints include symptom response, spleen response, progression free survival, duration of response, safety, pharmacokinetics and patient reported outcomes. Geron plans to engage over 150 sites to participate in IMpactMF across North America, South America, Europe and Asia, with the majority of clinical sites expected to be open for screening and enrollment in 2021, subject to potential delays or interruptions associated with the evolving and uncertain effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To learn more about IMpactMF and whether the study is enrolling patients in your area, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About Myelofibrosis (MF)

Myelofibrosis, a type of myeloproliferative neoplasm, is a chronic blood cancer in which abnormal or malignant precursor cells in the bone marrow proliferate rapidly, causing scar tissue, or fibrosis, to form. People with MF may have abnormally low or high numbers of circulating red blood cells, white blood cells or platelets, and abnormally high numbers of immature cells in the blood or bone marrow. MF patients can also suffer from debilitating constitutional symptoms, such as drenching night sweats, fatigue, severe itching, or pruritus, abdominal pain, fever and bone pain.