 

Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of $1.050 Billion of Senior Secured Notes Due 2027

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.12.2020, 14:45  |  42   |   |   

Community Health Systems, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: CYH) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, CHS/Community Health Systems, Inc. (the “Issuer”), intends to offer $1.050 billion aggregate principal amount of Senior Secured Notes due 2027 (the “Notes”), subject to market and other conditions (the “Notes Offering”).

The Issuer intends to use the net proceeds of the Notes Offering to repurchase and/or redeem $1.0 billion (the “Tender Cap”) aggregate principal amount of its 6.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”) and to pay related fees and expenses. In particular, the Issuer intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes Offering (i) to purchase the portion of the Issuer’s outstanding 2023 Notes that are validly tendered and accepted for purchase in the cash tender offer announced on December 11, 2020, and (ii) to the extent the aggregate principal amount of 2023 Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase in the cash tender offer is less than the Tender Cap, redeem or repurchase (in one or more open market repurchases and/or privately negotiated transactions) an aggregate principal amount of 2023 Notes equal to the amount by which the Tender Cap exceeds the principal amount of 2023 Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase in such tender offer.

The Notes will be offered in the United States to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any offers of the Notes will be made only by means of a private offering memorandum. This notice is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135(c) under the Securities Act.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include information that could constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risk and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Community Health Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of $1.050 Billion of Senior Secured Notes Due 2027 Community Health Systems, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: CYH) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, CHS/Community Health Systems, Inc. (the “Issuer”), intends to offer $1.050 billion aggregate principal amount of Senior Secured Notes due …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Publication of Results from Landmark Phase 3 Trial of BNT162b2 ...
nVent Expands nVent SCHROFF Calmark VITA Extractor Offerings for Aerospace and Defense Customers
H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Urban Commercial Zero-Emission Vehicle Company Lightning eMotors to List on New York Stock Exchange ...
US Foods Introduces New COVID-19 Resources to Help Restaurant Operators Address Ongoing Winter ...
Pfizer Declares First-Quarter 2021 Dividend
Domo Supports the Smartronix Team to Deliver Real-time Tracking of COVID-19 Response Spending for ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Pfizer and Sangamo Announce Updated Phase 1/2 Results Showing Sustained Factor VIII Activity Levels ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Publication of Results from Landmark Phase 3 Trial of BNT162b2 ...
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:45 Uhr
Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces Commencement of Tender Offer for 6.250% Senior Secured Notes Due 2023
07.12.20
Community Health Systems, Inc. Agrees to Privately Negotiated Exchange of $700 Million of Notes Due 2028 for Cash and Stock
24.11.20
Community Health Systems to Participate in BofA Securities 2020 Virtual Leveraged Finance Conference
16.11.20
Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results of, and Amendment to, Previously Announced Tender Offers