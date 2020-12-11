Conversion Labs Launches Veritas MD Telehealth Platform, Delivering Greater Access to Growing Portfolio of Industry-Leading, Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy and Wellness Brands

Building upon its existing telemedicine infrastructure initially formed early last year, Veritas MD has been designed to deliver greater access and convenience to the rapidly growing number of consumers seeking medical treatment, prescription medications, and over-the-counter personal health products from the comfort and security of their home or office.

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversion Labs, Inc . (NASDAQ: CVLB), a direct-to-consumer telemedicine and wellness company, has officially launched its new Veritas MD telehealth platform, opening the door to greater market expansion with a growing portfolio of industry leading, direct-to-consumer pharmacy and wellness brands.

Veritas MD integrates patient electronic health records and health care provider workflows across the company’s existing telehealth platforms, which includes a 50-state physician network, a leading online pharmacy, and in-house telehealth product development lab. This is combined with Conversion Labs’ professional performance marketing team that is focused on delivering best-in-class telehealth services to patients nationwide.

“Our official launch of Veritas MD represents the culmination of years of development by experts in technology, medicine, and regulatory affairs,” stated Justin Schreiber, president and CEO of Conversion Labs. “Veritas MD revolutionizes the way people gain access to medical care and medications in this new post-COVID world, particularly where convenience, affordability and health security have become paramount.”

The state-of-the-art telemedicine technology that forms the foundation of Veritas MD has also transformed the scalability and agility of the company’s entire operations.

“Given the enhanced capabilities of Veritas MD, we are now better able to develop and then deliver treatments for new indications faster and more efficiently than ever before,” added Schreiber. “Veritas MD delivers incredible operational leverage by supporting greater scale at lower cost, especially how it now allows us to transition away from less efficient and more expensive third-party systems. But more importantly, its expertly designed video-powered mobile interface enhances the overall user experience and quality of care for both patients and doctors.”