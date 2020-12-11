 

Conversion Labs Launches Veritas MD Telehealth Platform, Delivering Greater Access to Growing Portfolio of Industry-Leading, Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy and Wellness Brands

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.12.2020, 14:31  |  47   |   |   

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLB), a direct-to-consumer telemedicine and wellness company, has officially launched its new Veritas MD telehealth platform, opening the door to greater market expansion with a growing portfolio of industry leading, direct-to-consumer pharmacy and wellness brands.

Building upon its existing telemedicine infrastructure initially formed early last year, Veritas MD has been designed to deliver greater access and convenience to the rapidly growing number of consumers seeking medical treatment, prescription medications, and over-the-counter personal health products from the comfort and security of their home or office.

Veritas MD integrates patient electronic health records and health care provider workflows across the company’s existing telehealth platforms, which includes a 50-state physician network, a leading online pharmacy, and in-house telehealth product development lab. This is combined with Conversion Labs’ professional performance marketing team that is focused on delivering best-in-class telehealth services to patients nationwide.

“Our official launch of Veritas MD represents the culmination of years of development by experts in technology, medicine, and regulatory affairs,” stated Justin Schreiber, president and CEO of Conversion Labs. “Veritas MD revolutionizes the way people gain access to medical care and medications in this new post-COVID world, particularly where convenience, affordability and health security have become paramount.”

The state-of-the-art telemedicine technology that forms the foundation of Veritas MD has also transformed the scalability and agility of the company’s entire operations.

“Given the enhanced capabilities of Veritas MD, we are now better able to develop and then deliver treatments for new indications faster and more efficiently than ever before,” added Schreiber. “Veritas MD delivers incredible operational leverage by supporting greater scale at lower cost, especially how it now allows us to transition away from less efficient and more expensive third-party systems. But more importantly, its expertly designed video-powered mobile interface enhances the overall user experience and quality of care for both patients and doctors.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Conversion Labs Launches Veritas MD Telehealth Platform, Delivering Greater Access to Growing Portfolio of Industry-Leading, Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy and Wellness Brands NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLB), a direct-to-consumer telemedicine and wellness company, has officially launched its new Veritas MD telehealth platform, opening the door to greater market expansion …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen Ergebnisse der Phase-3-Studie mit COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidat ...
HL Acquisitions Corp. and Fusion Fuel Green PLC Announce Closing of Business Combination; Fusion ...
FDA-Beratungsausschuss unterstützt die erste U.S.-Notfallzulassung für Pfizers und BioNTechs ...
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of 60,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive FDA Advisory Committee Vote Supporting Potential First Emergency Use ...
QuestCap to Host Investor Webinar to Provide Update On Growth of Collection Sites’ COVID-19 ...
McPhy joins the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices
Deutsche Unternehmen konzentrieren sich wegen COVID-19 auf ihre digitale Transformation
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Forwardly, Inc. Acquires Warrants to Purchase 500 Million Shares of Tesoro Enterprises, Inc.
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...