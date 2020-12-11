 

Cannabis Industry Primed for Leaders to Offer Comprehensive Line of Products

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “National Brands Vie for CBD Dominance.”

To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit: The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast

To view the full editorial, please visit: https://nnw.fm/WYoJD

One study reported that every dollar spent on email marketing in the CBD industry resulted in almost $40 in revenue. And research by the Brightfield Group shows that roughly one-third of the CBD consumers surveyed indicated they are planning to buy from online retailers rather than in-store during the pandemic, while nearly 50% say they will stock up on supplies if they believe there is going to be a shortage.

The industry seems primed for a leading company to offer a comprehensive line of CBD-infused and topical products — and emerge as a trusted brand. Who better to step into the spotlight than an innovative company that has already firmly established its ability to quickly identify and deliver on consumer needs and market opportunities? Already a well-respected national beverage brand, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER) is committed to building a similar reputation in the CBD sector.

About The Alkaline Water Company

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88(R), is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88 delivers perfect 8.8 pH-balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts its trademarked label: Clean Beverage. Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88 launched A88 Infused(TM) in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the company launched A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc., which includes the company’s CBD water and flavor-infused water. For the company’s topical and ingestible offerings, A88 Infused Products includes both the company’s lab-tested, full-spectrum hemp salves, balms, lotions, essential oils and bath salts, along with broad-spectrum hemp, powder packs, oil tinctures, capsules and gummies. To learn more about the company, visit www.A88CBD.com and www.TheAlkalineWaterCo.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to WTER are available in the company’s newsroom at http://nnw.fm/WTER

