 

AAR sets the standard for safety as the first independent third party MRO approved by the FAA for Safety Management System requirements

Wood Dale, Illinois, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs and OEMs, was recognized as the first independent MRO for implementing a Safety Management System (SMS) in accordance with the requirements set forth in the SMS Voluntary Program by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The implementation of the Safety Management System will allow AAR to better serve its customers and the flying public by proactively identify safety issues and trends before they reach their full potential.

AAR utilized its APRISe software, a proprietary closed-loop system for quality and safety management, to facilitate the SMS process. In addition to SMS, APRISe includes everything from investigations to audit findings, customer feedback, injury reporting, import/export compliance and many other functions.

“As of today, the SMS program is fully implemented in our AAR MRO Rockford and AAR MRO Miami facilities. SMS will be implemented at our remaining MRO sites in 2021”, says Art Smith, AAR Chief Quality Officer.

“AAR´s SMS implementation meets the expectations of the Flight Standards Service SMS Voluntary Program guidance for acknowledgement of a fully functional SMS,” says Tiffany LaTour, FAA SMS Program Office Manager. “Thank you for your continued commitment to improve aviation safety in our National Airspace System and again, congratulations on your momentous achievement.”

About AAR
 AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.

This press release contains certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may also be identified because they contain words such as ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘continue,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘likely,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘might,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘potential,’’ ‘‘predict,’’ ‘‘project,’’ ‘‘seek,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘target,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘would,’’ or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated, including those factors discussed under Item 1A, entitled “Risk Factors”, included in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2020. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond the Company’s control. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. For additional information, see the comments included in AAR’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

