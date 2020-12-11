 

Hexagon Purus AS Publication of Information Document

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
The attached information document has been prepared by Hexagon Purus AS (the “Company”) solely for use in connection with the admission to trading of the Company’s shares on Euronext Growth Oslo. The first day of trading in the Company’s shares on Euronext Growth Oslo will be 14 December 2020.

Carnegie AS and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) are acting as financial advisors in connection with the listing. Advokatfirmaet Schjødt AS is acting as the Company’s legal advisor.

For more information, please contact:

Morten Holum, CEO, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47 995 09 930 | morten.holum@hexagongroup.com

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com


About Hexagon Purus AS: Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, marine, rail, aerospace and backup power solutions.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

