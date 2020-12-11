The attached information document has been prepared by Hexagon Purus AS (the “Company”) solely for use in connection with the admission to trading of the Company’s shares on Euronext Growth Oslo. The first day of trading in the Company’s shares on Euronext Growth Oslo will be 14 December 2020.

Carnegie AS and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) are acting as financial advisors in connection with the listing. Advokatfirmaet Schjødt AS is acting as the Company’s legal advisor.