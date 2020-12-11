BoxVn Adds New Vehicle Fleet to Support its 130% Business Growth Target

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BoxVn Limited ( OTCPINK:VCEX ) , an emerging leader in the fast-growing Driver and Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) supply segment of the logistics industry, announced today that it has taken delivery of a brand new fleet of 45 vehicles, beginning earlier this week. BoxVn’s smart new branded vehicles are a combination of long (LWB) and short wheel base (SWB) vans, and each boast state of the art technology. Vehicles include the Ford Transit Custom Van, Vauxhall Vivaro Panel Van, and PEUGEOT Boxer, all known for delivering exceptional functionality and reliability. Plus, BoxVn procured the Ford Custom Plug-in Hybrid. The hybrid features a battery powered electric motor with a 1.0 liter EcoBoost Engine and Geo-fencing technology to aid in improving local air quality.

- BoxVn took delivery of a brand new fleet of 45 vehicles this week - High-end fleet features smart driver-assist features and exceptional functionality and reliability - BoxVn adds fleet to meet high demand which could reach 130% in growth during holiday season

Driver Friendly, Eco-Focused Features

BoxVn’s new vans are equipped with an impressive array of smart driver assist features designed to improve road safety and afford maximum efficiency for the driver. Key features include intelligent speed assistance (operated by an internal traffic sign recognition camera); pre-collision automatic braking; blind spot information assist (to alert the driver and step in when at risk of collision with another vehicle or pedestrian); semi-adaptive cruise control, and a lane departure warning system. For the added convenience of the delivery driver, many also feature FlexCargo functionality and keyless open and start smart technology.

In line with BoxVn’s Sustainability Strategy and its commitment to becoming the UK’s most responsible light commercial vehicle supply company, vehicles were carefully selected for their class-leading CO2 emissions and fuel consumption, low running costs and overall reduced emissions.

Demand for Vehicles, Delivery Services Remain High

Acquiring these new vans has been a coup for management as the logistics industry is experiencing a severe, unprecedented vehicle shortage. Many automakers have only just resumed operations following the Coronavirus shutdown earlier this year, at what is typically the busiest time of year for delivery drivers.