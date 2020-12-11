SELLAS Announces Positive Follow-up Data from the Randomized Phase 2 VADIS Trial of Nelipepimut-S (NPS) in Women with Ductal Carcinoma In-Situ of the Breast

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLS) (“SELLAS” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for a broad range of cancer indications, announced today final data with up to 6 months follow-up from a Phase 2 randomized trial (the VADIS study) of the Company’s nelipepimut-S (NPS) in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in women with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) of the breast who are HLA-A2+ or A3+ positive, express HER2 at IHC 1+, 2+, or 3+ levels, and are pre- or post-menopausal. This investigator-sponsored trial randomized patients to receive, prior to surgery, either GM-CSF followed by NPS two weeks later or GM-CSF alone.

Preliminary data previously reported showed that treatment with even a single dose of NPS was capable of newly inducing NPS-specific cytotoxic T-lymphocytes (CTLs) in peripheral blood in DCIS patients. The updated data, based on a 6-month follow-up, demonstrate that CD8+ T-cell responses persist long-term post-NPS treatment, with treated patients retaining and modestly enhancing their antigen-specific immune response. When compared to baseline (BL, prior to investigational agent administration), the relative frequency of NPS-specific CD8 CTLs as a percentage (NPS-CLT%) in peripheral blood at the 1-month and 6-month post-operative time-points increased in the NPS+GM-CSF group (n=9) by 11- and 14-fold: 0.01 + 0.02% [BL] vs. 0.11 + 0.12% [1-mo] and 0.14 + 0.12% [6-mo], respectively, while in the GM-CSF alone group (n=4) the NPS-CLT% in peripheral blood increased by only 2.25- and 3.75-fold: 0.04 + 0.07% [BL] vs. 0.09 + 0.15% [1-mo] and 0.15 + 0.03% [6-mo], respectively.

For the NPS+GM-CSF group, the differences in absolute NPS-CTL% mean values between baseline and 1- or 6-months post-vaccination were statistically significant, with p-values of 0.039 and 0.0125, respectively. The relative change in NPS-CTL% mean values at 6 months post-vaccination was +1,300 + 450% for the NPS+GM-CSF group vs. 250 + 150% in the GM-CSF alone group, which was highly statistically significant in favor of the NPS+GM-CSF group: p=0.000094.