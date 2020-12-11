 

DGAP-News Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg sells its Belgian production site for printing chemicals to DC Druck Chemie GmbH

Heidelberg sells its Belgian production site for printing chemicals to DC Druck Chemie GmbH

11.12.2020
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Strengthening liquidity for future investments / in Covid-19 times

- Heidelberg will continue to offer printing chemicals as part of its consumables strategy

As part of its planned focus on core activities and portfolio adjustments, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) has sold its Belgian production site for printing chemicals to DC Druck Chemie GmbH (Druck Chemie), a subsidiary of Langley Holdings PLC, UK. Langley Holdings is an international engineering group that produces capital goods to a wide range of industries worldwide, including the printing industry. The sale includes the companies BluePrint Products NV and Hi-Tech Chemicals BV, located in Kruibeke, Belgium. The site develops and manufactures high-quality printing chemicals in flexographic and offset printing, primarily for the packaging and commercial markets, which will continue to be offered by Heidelberg as part of its overall consumables strategy. With the sale, the site and a total of around 40 employees will be transferred to Druck Chemie. Heidelberg generates a purchase price of approx. 20.5 million Euro. The sale is effective today.

"With the withdrawal from the production of printing chemicals, we are making good progress with our realignment and concentration on our core activities," said Rainer Hundsdörfer, CEO of Heidelberg. "We will use the funds freed up by this to safeguard our liquidity in times of the Covid-19 pandemic and to push ahead with strategic investments in the future on the path of our digital transformation."

"I am delighted to welcome BluePrint Products and Hi-Tech Chemicals to the Druck Chemie family. This acquisition is an excellent fit and will further strengthen our offering to the print industry", said William Langley, board director, Langley Holdings PLC.

https://www.druckchemie.com/en-GB
https://www.langleyholdings.com/en-GB

