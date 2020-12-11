IndexIQ Announces Change to ETF Lineup

The last day of trading on the NYSE Arca, Inc. for the Fund is expected to be February 4, 2021. Creations and redemptions will be accepted until that time. Proceeds of the liquidation are expected to be sent to shareholders on or about February 10, 2021.

IndexIQ today announced that, as a result of a standard review of its product suite and commitment to meeting evolving client needs, it will liquidate the IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF (NYSE: AGGP - the “Fund”).

About IndexIQ

IndexIQ, a New York Life Investments company, is a provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with a decade of offering highly differentiated and innovative solutions to retail and institutional investors. With $3.5 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020, IndexIQ leverages the asset management capabilities of New York Life Investments’ multi-boutique platform into its suite of offerings which include: fixed income, equities, alternatives and specialty asset classes.

All investments are subject to risk and will fluctuate in value.

Consider the Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus and the statement of additional information include this and other relevant information about the Funds and are available by visiting IQetfs.com or calling (888) 474-7725. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

IndexIQ is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of New York Life Investment Management Holdings LLC and serves as the advisor to the IndexIQ ETFs. ALPS Distributors, Inc. (ALPS) is the principal underwriter of the ETFs, and NYLIFE Distributors LLC is a distributor of the ETFs. NYLIFE Distributors LLC is located at 30 Hudson Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302. ALPS Distributors, Inc. is not affiliated with NYLIFE Distributors LLC. “New York Life Investments” is both a service mark, and the common trade name, of the investment advisors affiliated with New York Life Insurance Company.

