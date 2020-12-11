Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces Commencement of Tender Offer for 6.250% Senior Secured Notes Due 2023
Community Health Systems, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: CYH) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, CHS/Community Health Systems, Inc. (the “Issuer”), has commenced a cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) for up to $1,000 million of the Issuer’s approximately $2,675 million aggregate principal amount outstanding 6.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”) on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Issuer’s Offer to Purchase dated December 11, 2020.
The Tender Offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on January 11, 2021 (the “Expiration Time”), unless extended or earlier terminated by the Issuer. The Issuer reserves the right to amend, extend or terminate the Tender Offer at any time subject to applicable law.
Certain information regarding the 2023 Notes and the terms of the Tender Offer is summarized in the table below.
|
CUSIP No.
|
Title of Security
|
Aggregate
|
Tender Cap
|
|
Total
|
Early
|
Tender Offer
|
12543D AY6
|
6.250% Senior
due 2023
|
$
|
2,674,500,000
|
$
|
1,000,000,000
|
|
$
|
1,031.25
|
$
|
30.00
|
$
|
1,001.25
|
(1)
|
Per $1,000 principal amount of 2023 Notes accepted for purchase. Holders who validly tender and do not validly withdraw their 2023 Notes and whose 2023 Notes are accepted for purchase in the Tender Offer will also be paid accrued and unpaid interest from and including the interest payment date immediately preceding the applicable settlement date to, but not including, the applicable settlement date.
