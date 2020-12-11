Palayan Provides Update on Silver Bow Transaction With Provenance, Describes Potential Targets

James Jenkins, CEO of Palayan, stated that “we are in daily communication with Provenance as we work towards completing the due diligence phase quickly and getting the definitive agreement drafted and executed. We anticipate this being done within the timeline set forth in our letter agreement with Provenance.”

WINDERMERE, FL, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Palayan Resources, Inc. (the “Company” or “PLYN”) (OTCMarkets: PLYN), a publicly traded, fully reporting emerging growth company, is pleased to discuss the Silver Bow Property that is the focus of the recently executed Letter of Intent with Provenance Gold Corp. (“Provenance”) (CSE:PAU) (FSE:3PG). Provenance holds the right to acquire 102 lode mineral claims, known as the Silver Bow Claims, and also controls the right to one (1) patented mining claim, identified as the Blue Horse Claim (the “Claim”) (collectively, the “Project”), all of which are located in Nye County in the State of Nevada and are subject to certain net smelter returns royalty. The Project consists of approximately 2,024 acres.

The Blue Horse patented claim will be the initial target of Provenance's exploration effort. It is the first of seven exploration targets that have been identified on the Project, which are discussed below in more detail. Historically, miners produced extremely high-grade gold ores from veins on this claim. Provenance has independently confirmed this with mostly outcrop samples that returned 293 g/t Au, 12.4 g/t Au and 10.2 g/t Au.

A second target will be the newly identified Breccia Ridge target which is defined by rock chip sampling returning gold assays ranging from 0.1 g/t Au to 3.7 g/t Au over an extensive area. The North Dome target, close to the Breccia Ridge target, consists of a drill tested zone adjacent to untested epithermal banded quartz veins. These two related targets have the potential to produce a large tonnage of open-pit grade gold above and peripheral to boiling zone level. The boiling zone has good potential for high grade Au-Ag mineralization in quartz veins.

Other targets previously identified by Provenance include the Silver Glance, located within the project just north of the Blue Horse claim. It also has quartz veins and breccias that seem to trend in an easterly direction along a major shear zone. Past sampling by Provenance has returned multiple mineralized samples including an exposure that assayed 3 g/t Au and 68 g/t Ag.