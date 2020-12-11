 

Palayan Provides Update on Silver Bow Transaction With Provenance, Describes Potential Targets

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.12.2020, 15:00  |  47   |   |   

WINDERMERE, FL, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Palayan Resources, Inc. (the “Company” or “PLYN”) (OTCMarkets: PLYN), a publicly traded, fully reporting emerging growth company, is pleased to discuss the Silver Bow Property that is the focus of the recently executed Letter of Intent with Provenance Gold Corp. (“Provenance”) (CSE:PAU) (FSE:3PG). Provenance holds the right to acquire 102 lode mineral claims, known as the Silver Bow Claims, and also controls the right to one (1) patented mining claim, identified as the Blue Horse Claim (the “Claim”) (collectively, the “Project”), all of which are located in Nye County in the State of Nevada and are subject to certain net smelter returns royalty. The Project consists of approximately 2,024 acres.

James Jenkins, CEO of Palayan, stated that “we are in daily communication with Provenance as we work towards completing the due diligence phase quickly and getting the definitive agreement drafted and executed. We anticipate this being done within the timeline set forth in our letter agreement with Provenance.”

The Blue Horse patented claim will be the initial target of Provenance's exploration effort. It is the first of seven exploration targets that have been identified on the Project, which are discussed below in more detail. Historically, miners produced extremely high-grade gold ores from veins on this claim. Provenance has independently confirmed this with mostly outcrop samples that returned 293 g/t Au, 12.4 g/t Au and 10.2 g/t Au.

A second target will be the newly identified Breccia Ridge target which is defined by rock chip sampling returning gold assays ranging from 0.1 g/t Au to 3.7 g/t Au over an extensive area. The North Dome target, close to the Breccia Ridge target, consists of a drill tested zone adjacent to untested epithermal banded quartz veins. These two related targets have the potential to produce a large tonnage of open-pit grade gold above and peripheral to boiling zone level. The boiling zone has good potential for high grade Au-Ag mineralization in quartz veins.

Other targets previously identified by Provenance include the Silver Glance, located within the project just north of the Blue Horse claim. It also has quartz veins and breccias that seem to trend in an easterly direction along a major shear zone. Past sampling by Provenance has returned multiple mineralized samples including an exposure that assayed 3 g/t Au and 68 g/t Ag.

Seite 1 von 3
Palayan Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Palayan Provides Update on Silver Bow Transaction With Provenance, Describes Potential Targets WINDERMERE, FL, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Palayan Resources, Inc. (the “Company” or “PLYN”) (OTCMarkets: PLYN), a publicly traded, fully reporting emerging growth company, is pleased to discuss the Silver Bow Property …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen Ergebnisse der Phase-3-Studie mit COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidat ...
HL Acquisitions Corp. and Fusion Fuel Green PLC Announce Closing of Business Combination; Fusion ...
FDA-Beratungsausschuss unterstützt die erste U.S.-Notfallzulassung für Pfizers und BioNTechs ...
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of 60,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive FDA Advisory Committee Vote Supporting Potential First Emergency Use ...
QuestCap to Host Investor Webinar to Provide Update On Growth of Collection Sites’ COVID-19 ...
McPhy joins the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices
Deutsche Unternehmen konzentrieren sich wegen COVID-19 auf ihre digitale Transformation
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Forwardly, Inc. Acquires Warrants to Purchase 500 Million Shares of Tesoro Enterprises, Inc.
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
Palayan Resources Announces Letter of Intent with Provenance Gold to Jointly Explore and Develop a Gold and Silver Property in Nye County Nevada
23.11.20
Palayan Engages New PCAOB Registered Auditor