 

Purek Holdings Corp. Announces Commencement of Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

11.12.2020, 15:00  |  22   |   |   

PHOENIX, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureK Holdings Corp‎. (the "Company") (TSX Venture: PKAN), formerly AF1 Capital Corp., is pleased to announce that the common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") are now trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol PKAN. The Company indirectly owns a 50.1% equity interest in PureKana, LLC ("PureKana").

The Company's Chief Executive Officer, Kathy Casey, states, "Today marks a significant milestone for the Company built by PureKana's founders, Jeff Yauck and Cody Alt. Being listed on the TSXV now creates fuel for our mission of democratizing science-based wellness."

The Company completed its Qualifying Transaction pursuant to policies of the TSXV, in accordance with the terms of the previously-announced business combination agreement dated November 20, 2020 ‎among the Company, Heavenly Rx Ltd., Heavenly Rx, LLC, PureKana, ‎Cody J. Alt and Jeff Yauck.‎ For additional information about the transaction, please see the Company’s news release dated November 23, 2020 and the filing statement of the Company dated November 20, 2020 (the “Filing Statement”), which are available at www.sedar.com.

The board of directors of the Company consists of four individuals: Paul Norman (Chairman), Jeff Yauck, Cody ‎Alt and Michael Galloro. The officers of the Company are Kathy Casey (Chief Executive Officer) and ‎Brian Meadows (Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary).

About PureK Holdings Corp.

PureK Holdings Corp. indirectly owns a 50.1% ‎equity interest in PureKana. PureKana is recognized as a Top 10 cannabidiol ("CBD") brand in the United States and has operated a ‎profitable direct-to-consumer online business since its inception in 2017. Its product lineup includes high ‎quality CBD that can be consumed in the form of tinctures, capsules, topicals, patches, and gummies. PureKana's brand and direct-to-consumer marketing expertise has helped to establish ‎PureKana as one of the leading online CBD brands in the United States. The online presence is now being expanded into broader retail outlets. PureKana operates legally in the ‎jurisdictions where it carries on business.‎

For further information:

Brian Meadows
Chief Financial Officer
‎Ph: +1 (855) 553-7441
Email: ir@purekana.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release, constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company’s financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains regulatory approval. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company’s financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable the CBD industry and to the Company as set forth in the Company’s Filing Statement in respect of the Qualifying Transaction filed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.   

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the ‎policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press ‎release.‎




