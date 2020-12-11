 

Building Our Future Millicom (TIGO) celebrates 30 years of pioneering the digital landscape

Building Our Future: Millicom (TIGO) celebrates 30 years of pioneering the digital landscape

Luxembourg, December 11, 2020Millicom, operating as TIGO across Latin America and Africa, is celebrating 30 years of building digital highways that connect people, improve lives and develop communities.

Millicom commenced operations in 1990 as a pioneer in the global telecommunications industry, introducing mobile connectivity to several emerging markets across the world. Today, TIGO has solidified its place as an industry-leading convergent operator with a strong presence in 10 markets, primarily in Latin America, providing mobile services to approximately 52 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed.  The company employs 23,000 full-time people and generates thousands of indirect jobs.

As the company continues to build digital highways, it aims to do so responsibly and to foster an environment where employees, customers, and communities can prosper and reach their full potential. TIGO seeks to revolutionize and democratize access to technology that helps communities overcome challenges such as poverty and limited access to education and healthcare. By successfully addressing these challenges head-on, everyone benefits.

“Our 30th year has seen a transformation like no other,” commented Mauricio Ramos, CEO of Millicom. “As we celebrate and honor our past, I look forward to a bright future, where we continue to promote and fast-track the digital development of our countries and communities. The digital transformation will bring tremendous and impactful changes in our lives, and TIGO will be at the forefront, through strategic network investments and beyond. I can assert with confidence that we are just getting started. We are building our future.”

“After 30 years of building digital highways, we have a clear vision of our future and our role in society, as well as a strong entrepreneurial spirit. We are eager to continue improving our company and our communities,” said José Antonio Ríos, Chairman of the Board at Millicom. “Today, in conjunction with the entire Millicom team, our board celebrates the numerous great accomplishments from the past 30 years, the unique Sangre TIGO company culture, a strong business strategy led by our excellent leadership team, as well as the clear and unified company purpose propelling us forward.”

