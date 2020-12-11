DIVERGENT Energy Services Announces Debenture Holder Approval of Proposed Debenture Restructuring

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp . ( “Divergent” , the " Co mpany ", or “ DVG ” ) (DVG: TSX-V) is pleased to announce that it has obtained, by way of an extraordinary resolution, debenture holder approval of the debenture restructuring initiatives announced on November 2, 2020.

The Company has received approval from its debenture holders to (a) convert CAD $4,312,500 of debentures, representing 75% of the principal amount outstanding, into common shares of the Company on a one-time pro-rata basis at the price of CAD $0.03 per common share (pre-consolidation) (the "Debenture Conversion"), and (b) extend the maturity date of the remaining CAD $1,437,500 of debentures, representing 25% of the principal amount outstanding, to December 31, 2025.

The Debenture Conversion is subject to shareholder approval at a special meeting of shareholders to be held on December 28, 2020 and final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange following the outcome of the special meeting of shareholders.

Cam Barton, Executive Chairman commented: “The board of directors and management are appreciative of the support shown by all stakeholders. We would especially like to thank our debenture holders for their vote of confidence in our significant restructuring initiatives that are now well underway. Strengthening of the Company’s balance sheet through restructuring of our financial obligations is aimed at positioning the Company to access growth capital and take full advantage of an industry recovery expected in 2021.”

ABOUT DIVERGENT ENERGY SERVICES CORP.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Divergent provides Artificial Lift products and services that are used in the oil and gas industry. Product lines including Electric Submersible Pumps, Electric Submersible Progressing Cavity Pumps, and the future development of an Electromagnetic Pump technology.

