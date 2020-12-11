Global Warming Solutions Inc. to move its headquarters to Temecula, California in January 2021

In announcing the state’s new 100% zero-emission vehicles for new car and SUV sales goal by 2035, Governor Newsom said “electric vehicles are the next big global industry and California wants to dominate it.”

Jacksonville, Florida , Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions Inc. (OTC MARKET: GWSO) - a developer of technologies aimed at mitigating the effects of global warming - today announced that the Board of Directors have made a decision to locate their headquarters to Temecula, California in January 2021.

The Electric Vehicle (EV) industry growth in California has positioned the state as a globally leading researcher, designer, manufacturer and exporter of transportation-related products, services and technologies, creating 275,600 direct EV industry jobs statewide and shifting the EV industry’s U.S. footprint from Michigan to California.

“We are excited to have a Company’s Headquarter in Southern California. This is a perfect place to grow our EV business. Our new headquarter will have a showroom, research lab and warehouse space”, said Vladimir Vasilenko, CEO of Global Warming Solutions, Inc.

The Company also welcome Joseph Patterson to its Advisory Committee.

Joseph L. Patterson holds a BS is in Experimental Psychology and Biochemistry from the University of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and a Master’s in Biophysics and Physiology from Georgetown University in Washington D.C.

Joseph is a tech and data-centric marketing executive in the Martech/ Adtech space at Claritas, a leading data-driven marketing company based out of Cincinnati. At Claritas, he executes product positioning, messaging, and go-to-market strategies for their unique data and proprietary identity-based market research solutions. He also drives lead generation programs to meet pipeline targets, while closely monitoring and optimizing campaign performance, conversion rates, quarterly targets, and overall funnel health. Before Claritas, Joseph was VP of Marketing at Geoscape, a SaaS marketing intelligence company that got acquired by Claritas back in 2018, a company that provided geo-demographic market intelligence and consulting to Fortune 500 clients. Before that, Joseph was the highest-ranking corporate marketing officer at an alternative financial technology startup that got acquired 14 months after he came on board.

In a separate matter, GWSO received a proposal from several private investors to invest directly into the Company. "The fact that accredited investors are willing to invest in our company’s growth affords us even more opportunities to deliver positive results. The Company will update our shareholders on the outcome of the negotiations," stated Vladimir Vasilenko, CEO of Global Warming Solutions, Inc.





