 

Global Warming Solutions Inc. to move its headquarters to Temecula, California in January 2021

Appoints a New Member to its Advisory Committee

Jacksonville, Florida , Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions Inc. (OTC MARKET: GWSO) - a developer of technologies aimed at mitigating the effects of global warming - today announced that the Board of Directors have made a decision to locate their headquarters to Temecula, California in January 2021.

In announcing the state’s new 100% zero-emission vehicles for new car and SUV sales goal by 2035, Governor Newsom said “electric vehicles are the next big global industry and California wants to dominate it.”

The Electric Vehicle (EV) industry growth in California has positioned the state as a globally leading researcher, designer, manufacturer and exporter of transportation-related products, services and technologies, creating 275,600 direct EV industry jobs statewide and shifting the EV industry’s U.S. footprint from Michigan to California.

“We are excited to have a Company’s Headquarter in Southern  California. This is a perfect place to grow our EV business. Our new headquarter will have a showroom, research lab and warehouse space”, said Vladimir Vasilenko, CEO of Global Warming Solutions, Inc.

The Company also welcome Joseph Patterson to its Advisory Committee.

Joseph L. Patterson holds a BS is in Experimental Psychology and Biochemistry from the University of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and a Master’s in Biophysics and Physiology from Georgetown University in Washington D.C.

Joseph is a tech and data-centric marketing executive in the Martech/ Adtech space at Claritas, a leading data-driven marketing company based out of Cincinnati. At Claritas, he executes product positioning, messaging, and go-to-market strategies for their unique data and proprietary identity-based market research solutions. He also drives lead generation programs to meet pipeline targets, while closely monitoring and optimizing campaign performance, conversion rates, quarterly targets, and overall funnel health. Before Claritas, Joseph was VP of Marketing at Geoscape, a SaaS marketing intelligence company that got acquired by Claritas back in 2018, a company that provided geo-demographic market intelligence and consulting to Fortune 500 clients. Before that, Joseph was the highest-ranking corporate marketing officer at an alternative financial technology startup that got acquired 14 months after he came on board.

In a separate matter, GWSO received a proposal from several private investors to invest directly into the Company. "The fact that accredited investors are willing to invest in our company’s growth affords us even more opportunities to deliver positive results. The Company will update our shareholders on the outcome of the negotiations," stated Vladimir Vasilenko, CEO of Global Warming Solutions, Inc.

To learn more about Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Visit: http://www.gwsogroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company’s management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: potential, expect, look forward, believe, dedicated, building, or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at https://www.gwsogroup.com.

Contact:

Vladimir Vasilenko
CEO
Global Warming Solutions, Inc.
Vladimir@gwsogroup.com


Disclaimer

