 

Pure Harvest to Present at The 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference, Company to Reveal New Cannabinoid Compound Discovery

DENVER, CO, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG), an emerging cannabis and hemp-CBD holding company, is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the 13th annual LD Micro Main Event virtual investor conference on Monday, December 14th at 12 pm EST. The Company is expected to reveal to the public for the first time a significant discovery of a new cannabinoid compound which it believes will be a game-changer for the cannabis industry in a myriad of commercial applications. 

Presenting on behalf of the Company are Matthew Gregarek, CEO, Pure Harvest Corporate Group; Donnie Emmi, Test Kitchen CEO; and Dr. James Rouse, NMD, Test Kitchen Chief Formulator. 

The Main Event will feature a new and unique format, with companies presenting for 10 minutes, followed by 10 minutes of Q&A by a panel of investors and analysts. 

"Our team is elated to showcase the Company to LD Micro’s legion of attendees," stated Matthew Gregarek, CEO, Pure Harvest Corporate Group. “We believe that LD Micro is the ideal place to share our vision for the company, to talk about how far we’ve come and to drop a bombshell patent-pending Cannabinoid Compound discovery by our team.” 

“We could not be more excited to share this news,” Gregarek. “And I expect that investors are going to be truly surprised by what we’ve developed.” 

The Main Event will take place on December 14th and 15th, exclusively on the Sequire Virtual Events platform.

About LD Micro/SEQUIRE

LD Micro began in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. For more information, please visit ldmicro.com.

The upcoming Main Event will be highlighting a new format that will benefit both executives and the investors tuning in from all over the globe.

In September 2020, LD Micro. Inc. was acquired by SRAX, Inc., a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

About Test Kitchen

Test Kitchen, a subsidiary of Pure Harvest, is a living laboratory for human potential - an experiment and experience for creating and sustaining the highest expression of life; the best version of ourselves.  Test Kitchen’s mission is to curate empirical physiology (the way in which our body functions) and cultivate predictable pharmacognosy (plant-based medicine) to orchestrate the optimization of mind-body-performance. To put it simply, the goal of Test Kitchen is to use its proprietary plant-based lifestyle formulas to help you gain an unfair advantage over your former self.

About Pure Harvest Corporate Group

The Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG) is a publicly traded holding company operating in various segments of the cannabis and hemp-CBD industries. The PHCG team is committed to formulating, manufacturing and distributing high-quality cannabis and hemp derived cannabinoid consumer products in markets where it is legal to do so. The Company has developed numerous retail brands and product lines that are currently available for purchase in select markets. Pure Harvest intends to grow its cannabis, hemp derived cannabinoids and Test Kitchen operations and expand globally as the laws regarding cannabis are reviewed and rewritten to repeal their prohibition.

