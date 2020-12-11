 

Akari Therapeutics Announces New Clinical Data that Show Long-Term Self-Administered Nomacopan is Well-Tolerated and Substantially Reduces Transfusion Dependence in Patients with Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH)

  • New data accrued from 19 PNH patients treated for over 30 cumulative patient-years show that self-administered nomacopan is well-tolerated and substantially reduces transfusion dependence.

  • Transfusion independence of 79% reported for 14 formerly transfusion dependent PNH patients treated with nomacopan for at least six months. This compares favorably to published data which reports that between 50% and 60% of transfusion dependent PNH patients treated with eculizumab therapy became transfusion independent.

  • The long-term PNH data supports nomacopan’s therapeutic potential in other diseases where complement dysregulation also plays a role, including Akari’s Phase III trials in bullous pemphigoid (BP) and pediatric HSCT-TMA1 where both complement (C5) and leukotriene (LTB4) are implicated

NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases where the complement and/or leukotriene systems are implicated, announces new data on the efficacy and safety profile of long-term self-administration of nomacopan for treatment of patients with PNH.

“The data we have accrued on the use of self-administered nomacopan in PNH demonstrate that the drug is well tolerated with a positive clinical response, supporting nomacopan’s potential for both short and long-term use across our other clinical programs,” said Clive Richardson, Chief Executive Officer of of Akari Therapeutics. “We are now leveraging this positive PNH data to explore regional partnering opportunities.”

The data from 19 PNH patients2 treated for a median of 18.5 months are derived from the Phase II COBALT trial (n=8 patients), the Phase II trial which specifically recruited eculizumab-resistant patients (n=2 patients), the Phase III CAPSTONE trial (n = 9 patients), and from the long-term safety study CONSERVE (n = 15), which accepted patients from the Phase II and Phase III studies. Sixteen of the 19 PNH patients were transfusion dependent prior to treatment with nomacopan, of whom 14 were treated with nomacopan for six months or more.

The data show that long term self-administration of nomacopan by PNH patients:

  1. Reduced transfusion dependence (the most clinically relevant efficacy endpoint) by 79% in the 14 formerly transfusion dependent patients treated with nomacopan for at least six months, with a median time since last transfusion of 13.8 months.
