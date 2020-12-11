fuboTV Adds Premium Entertainment Network EPIX to Programming Lineup

Starting today, fuboTV subscribers can stream EPIX’s top entertainment programming, including hit movies, popular film franchises and critically acclaimed original series such as Godfather of Harlem and Pennyworth. EPIX’s programming also includes in-depth docuseries such as NFL: The Grind, a perfect complement to fuboTV’s sports-first offering. NFL: The Grind is produced by NFL Films and hosted by Rich Eisen.

In addition to the live channel, fuboTV subscribers will also have access to thousands of EPIX titles available as VOD, including select programming in 4K, in the coming weeks.

The EPIX package will include EPIX, EPIX 2 and EPIX Hits. EPIX can be added to the fubo Standard plan, which offers more top Nielsen-ranked sports, news and entertainment channels for cord-cutters than any other live streaming platform. The EPIX package will be available for $5.99/mo, but for the first 30 days after launch, subscribers will be offered a special promo price of $2.99/mo for their first three months of EPIX.

“Adding EPIX allows fuboTV to further expand our entertainment offering, providing even more value to our users,” said Ben Grad, head of content strategy and acquisition, fuboTV. “From original series and documentaries, to an extensive library of movies; EPIX has a robust lineup that spans across a variety of genres, providing entertainment the whole family can enjoy.”

“EPIX is thrilled to continue expanding our distribution, and fuboTV’s exceptional user experience and 4K capabilities make it a perfect platform to showcase our networks’ premium offerings,” said Courtney Menzel, co-general manager, EPIX.

About fuboTV

fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) is the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as leading news and entertainment content. fuboTV’s base package, fubo Standard, features a broad mix of 100+ channels, including 43 of the top 50 Nielsen-ranked networks across sports, news and entertainment (Primetime A18-49). Continually innovating to give subscribers a premium viewing experience they can’t find with cable TV, fuboTV is regularly first-to-market with new product features and was the first virtual MVPD to stream in 4K.

ABOUT EPIX

EPIX, an MGM company, is a premium television network delivering a broad line-up of quality original series and documentaries, the latest movie releases and classic film franchises – all available on TV, on demand, online and across devices. EPIX has tripled the amount of original programming on the network and has become a destination for original premium content with series including Godfather of Harlem, starring and executive produced by Forest Whitaker; Pennyworth, the origin story of Batman’s butler Alfred; Perpetual Grace, LTD, starring Sir Ben Kingsley; spy thriller Deep State; War of the Worlds, from Howard Overman and starring Gabriel Byrne and Elizabeth McGovern; two-part music docuseries Laurel Canyon; docuseries Slow Burn based on the hit podcast, docuseries NFL: The Grind, from NFL Films and hosted by Rich Eisen; Belgravia, from Julian Fellowes, Gareth Neame and the creative team from Downton Abbey and six-part docuseries Helter Skelter: An American Myth, executive produced and directed by Lesley Chilcott; six-part docuseries Enslaved featuring Hollywood icon and human rights activist Samuel L. Jackson; season two of epic fantasy drama series Britannia as well as upcoming premieres of drama Chapelwaite, based on the short story Jerusalem’s Lot by Stephen King and starring Academy Award winner Adrien Brody and music docuseries By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem. Launched in October 2009, EPIX is available nationwide through cable, telco, satellite and emerging digital distribution platforms as well as through its EPIX NOW app, providing more movies than any other network with thousands of titles available for streaming.

For more information about EPIX, go to www.EPIX.com. Follow EPIX on Twitter @EpixHd (http://www.twitter.com/EpixHD) and on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/EPIX), YouTube (http://youtube.com/EPIX), Instagram (http://instagram.com/EPIX) and Snapchat @EPIXTV.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201211005053/en/