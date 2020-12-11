 

Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Class Action Lawsuit

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the Eastern District of New York on behalf of purchasers of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK) securities between December 21, 2017 and November 25, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The case is captioned Darish v. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd., No. 20-cv-05917, and is assigned to Judge Eric N. Vitaliano. The Northern Dynasty Minerals class action lawsuit charges Northern Dynasty Minerals and certain of its executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Northern Dynasty Minerals securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Northern Dynasty Minerals class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Northern Dynasty Minerals class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Northern Dynasty Minerals class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Northern Dynasty Minerals class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Northern Dynasty Minerals class action lawsuit or have questions concerning your rights regarding the Northern Dynasty Minerals class action lawsuit, please provide your information here or contact counsel, Jennifer Caringal of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058 or via e-mail at jcaringal@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Northern Dynasty Minerals class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than February 2, 2021.

Northern Dynasty Minerals engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Northern Dynasty Minerals’ principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project, comprising 2,402 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 417 square miles in southwest Alaska (the “Pebble Project”).

The Northern Dynasty Minerals class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Northern Dynasty Minerals’ Pebble Project would violate Clean Water Act guidelines and was contrary to the public interest; (2) the Pebble Project would be of longer duration and larger in scope than Northern Dynasty Minerals had conveyed to the public; (3) thus, Northern Dynasty Minerals’ permit applications for the Pebble Project would be denied by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (“U.S. Army”); and (4) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

