Terminix Internship Named to Top 100 Best Internships in America by WayUp

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX), a leading provider of essential termite and pest management services to residential and commercial customers, has been named to the WayUp Top 100 Internship Programs for its 2020 IT Internship Program.

Interns meet in-person one last time at the Terminix home office in Memphis, Tenn., at the conclusion of the 2020 program. Seven of the nine interns were able to extend their internship or accepted full-time job offers. (Photo: Business Wire)

The list was decided by a panel of industry-leading HR experts and professionals, with input from the general public. Terminix was selected primarily for providing multiple engagement opportunities around Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, including open-forum sessions where interns and company teammates came together to discuss their feelings openly and honestly concerning their experiences and perspectives, according to WayUp.

“The Terminix IT Internship Program was by far the most robust and rewarding experience that I've had to date,” says Terrance Campbell, 2020 IT virtual intern from Tennessee State University. “From day one of the internship, I was treated as a valuable team member and the entire IT leadership has been available and helpful. Terminix allowed me to engage in real-time projects that align with my career aspirations.”

Although internship hiring was down 49 percent because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Glassdoor, Terminix conducted a full 10-week program for nine interns from six different colleges and universities. The program was almost entirely virtual, allowing interns to earn real-world experience and training from their own homes. Six of nine of the interns have since received extensions or full-time job offers.

“At Terminix, one of our core values is perseverance,” says Robert Doty, Terminix Chief Information Officer. “We initially planned an in-person IT internship, but our team adjusted and adapted to create a meaningful experience for both our teammates and our interns.”

Each intern in the program was paired with an IT team based on their skill set, interests and background. The interns were assigned projects and tasks that were a part of the teams P.I. (program increment) objectives. They also attended daily stand-up meetings, iteration planning, and IT training sessions.

“I felt like I was totally immersed in the Terminix business plan throughout the experience,” said Parks Gates, 2020 IT virtual intern from the University of Alabama. “This internship program put us right in the middle of the action and made us an integral part of the daily operations on the IT team. I feel truly blessed to have been able to participate.”

The Terminix IT Internship Program included:

Participating in company-sponsored Diversity, Equity and Inclusion events

20+ Lunch & Learn/Day-in-the-Life sessions

Attending IT and business town hall meetings

Extensive exposure to the Terminix leadership team

“Our program is unique because of the relationships and culture we intentionally build with our teams,” says Phillip Lisenba, IT Intern Program Director for Terminix. “We met with our interns daily in order to familiarize them with the Terminix business, culture, leadership, and technology. We wanted to make sure they understood our company inside and out.”

Interns from the 2020 virtual program came from Christian Brothers University, Rhodes College, Tennessee State University, the University of Alabama, and the University of Memphis.

Terminix has a long history of successful college internship programs and leadership development programs for recent college graduates. In the past, Terminix has hosted and hired interns from as far as Brigham Young University, Ohio State University, Purdue University, Texas Tech University, the University of Alabama, the University of Florida, and many more.

Terminix has also been recognized for having successful high-school internships within its customer success centers, as well as current programs with Communities in Schools, the National Kappa League and Shelby County Schools.

