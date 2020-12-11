Digi International to Participate in NDR Investor Calls via Colliers International Securities

Digi International Inc. ( NASDAQ: DGII), a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services and solutions, announced today that Ron Konezny, Chief Executive Officer and Jamie Loch, Chief Financial Officer, will host investor calls as part of a Non-Deal Roadshow, hosted by Colliers International Securities. The meetings will take place virtually on Thursday, December 17, 2020.

For more information about the event or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Colliers representative. Digi’s investor presentation material can be found at the following link.