 

Zealand Pharma increases its share capital as a consequence of exercise of employee warrants

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.12.2020, 15:04  |  94   |   |   

Company announcement – No. 60 / 2020

Copenhagen, December 11, 2020 – Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand”) (NASDAQ: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, has increased its share capital by a nominal amount of DKK 4,750 divided into 4,750 new shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 each. The increase is a consequence of the exercise of warrants granted under several of Zealand Pharma's employee warrant programs.

Employee warrant programs are part of Zealand Pharma’s incentive scheme, and each warrant gives the owner the right to subscribe for one new Zealand Pharma-share at a pre specified price, the exercise price, in specific predefined time periods before expiration. For a more detailed description of Zealand Pharma’s warrant programs, see the company’s Articles of Association, which are available on the website: www.zealandpharma.com.

The exercise price was DKK 135.30 per share for 3,250 of the new shares and DKK 142.45 per share for 1,500 of the new shares. The total proceeds to Zealand Pharma from the capital increase amount to DKK 653,400.00.

The new shares give rights to dividend and other rights from the time of the warrant holder's exercise notice. Each new share carries one vote at Zealand Pharma’s general meetings. Zealand Pharma has only one class of shares.

The new shares will be listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen after registration of the capital increase with the Danish Business Authority. Following registration of the new shares, the share capital of Zealand Pharma will be nominal DKK 39,799,706 divided into 39,799,706 shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 each.

The amendments to Zealand Pharma’s Articles of Association entailed by the share capital increase have been set out below. A full copy of the amended Articles of Association can be found at https://www.zealandpharma.com/ and registered today with the Danish Business Authority.

# # #

About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand Pharma have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market. Zealand Pharma’s robust pipeline of investigational medicines includes three candidates in late stage development, and one candidate being reviewed for regulatory approval in the United States. Zealand Pharma markets V-Go, an all-in-one basal-bolus insulin delivery option for people with diabetes. License collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and Alexion Pharmaceuticals create opportunity for more patients to potentially benefit from Zealand Pharma-invented peptide therapeutics.

Seite 1 von 8
Zealand Pharma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zealand Pharma increases its share capital as a consequence of exercise of employee warrants Company announcement – No. 60 / 2020 Copenhagen, December 11, 2020 – Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand”) (NASDAQ: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen Ergebnisse der Phase-3-Studie mit COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidat ...
HL Acquisitions Corp. and Fusion Fuel Green PLC Announce Closing of Business Combination; Fusion ...
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of 60,000,000 American Depositary Shares
FDA-Beratungsausschuss unterstützt die erste U.S.-Notfallzulassung für Pfizers und BioNTechs ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive FDA Advisory Committee Vote Supporting Potential First Emergency Use ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
QuestCap to Host Investor Webinar to Provide Update On Growth of Collection Sites’ COVID-19 ...
McPhy joins the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices
Deutsche Unternehmen konzentrieren sich wegen COVID-19 auf ihre digitale Transformation
Kirkland Lake Gold Positioned for Strong Operating and Financial Results in 2021, Company Provides ...
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
Financial calendar for Zealand Pharma in 2021
09.12.20
Transactions in Zealand Pharma shares and/or related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or their closely associated persons
30.11.20
Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma at November 30, 2020
25.11.20
Transactions in Zealand Pharma shares and/or related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or their closely associated persons
20.11.20
Zealand Pharma increases its share capital as a consequence of exercise of employee warrants
12.11.20
Zealand Pharma continues to advance clinical programs and commercial launch capabilities and presents financial results for the first nine months of 2020