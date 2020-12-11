Invalda INVL investor's calendar for 2021

Invalda INVL plans to publish information to investors in 2021 in accordance with the following calendar:

8 April 2021 – audited annual financial reports and annual report;

31 May 2021 – factsheet for 3 months of 2021;

31 August 2021 – semi–annual report of 2021;

30 November 2021 – factsheet for 9 months of 2021.





Person authorised to provide additional information:

Darius Šulnis

President of Invalda INVL

E-mail darius.sulnis@invl.com



