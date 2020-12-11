Monaker Group Increases Alternative Lodging Rental Inventory 30% to More Than 3,400,000 Properties

WESTON, FL, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI), a technology leader in the travel and vacation rental markets, reported it has increased its instantly confirmable Alternative Lodging Rental (ALR) properties available through the proprietary Monaker Booking Engine (MBE) to more than 3.4 million units. The additions represent a 30% increase over the 2.6 million listed ALR properties the Company reported in 2019.



“The increase in our ALR inventory is timely, coinciding with the integration of our booking engine with a number of new global travel distributors for the resumption of holiday (vacation) package bookings once global travel restrictions ease and conventional travel returns to more normalcy in a post-pandemic era,” said Monaker COO, Tim Sikora. “After recently completing the first phase of integration with several distributors, we have used these relationships to test and improve awareness of our ALR inventory so searches, packaging and subsequent bookings on the MBE platform can accelerate. New features and improvements have been incorporated into the rollout process with several newly contracted distribution partners coming online. We believe Monaker is uniquely and enviably positioned, offering access to diversified ALR inventory, giving Distributors the ability to custom tailor focus across countries, regions, and continents. This inventory increase includes properties in Western Europe, the Pacific Rim, and the Middle East, areas that many of our Distribution partners have asked for. As 2020 concludes, we are actively integrating Suppliers with significant inventory in North America to provide even more options to our Distribution partners.”

The MBE Application Program Interface (API) provides Monaker’s integrated travel partners the ability to use their existing reservation systems to instantly book ALR properties from Monaker’s global inventory of vacation rental homes, villas, chalets, apartments, condos, resort residences, and even castles. “Instantly book” means that the property does not require approval from the host or owner before it can be booked, subject to availability and other restrictions that may apply.

Because Monaker’s inventory of more than 3.4 million ALR properties are instantly confirmed (and instantly bookable), rather than waiting hours or even days for property owners to respond, an ALR rental can be seamlessly and instantly booked along with air, car and other travel reservations as a complete package.