 

Roche teams up with Diabeloop to advance the management of insulin pump therapy

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
11.12.2020, 15:30  |  50   |   |   
Basel (ots/PRNewswire) -

- The partnership will create new opportunities to lower the burden for people
with diabetes in daily therapy management and to improve therapy outcomes1.
- By partnering with Diabeloop, Roche steps into the field of automated insulin
delivery (AID) representing a milestone in Roche's strategy of integrated
Personalised Diabetes Management (iPDM).

Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that it is partnering with
the French MedTech company Diabeloop to advance the management of insulin pump
therapy, creating new opportunities to lower the burden of constant insulin dose
adjustment for people with diabetes and to improve therapy outcomes1. The
partnership marks Roche's first step in the field of automated insulin delivery
(AID) representing a milestone in Roche's strategy of integrated Personalised
Diabetes Management (iPDM). By building on its own strengths and expanding its
offering through the partnership with Diabeloop, Roche embraces its vision to
bring innovation to people with diabetes helping them to experience true relief.

"Everybody at Roche Diabetes Care is excited about the new partnership with
Diabeloop. The technology of Diabeloop, based on a self-learning algorithm, is
unique. We are convinced that the potential of the hybrid closed-loop systems
will contribute to a more efficient and personalised approach of diabetes
management," said Marcel Gmuender, Global Head of Roche Diabetes Care. "For more
than three decades, we have been committed to supporting people with diabetes
with a range of different insulin pump technologies. Throughout the years, we
have always aimed to give people with diabetes choice, so that they can select
the best therapy solutions to suit their needs. Together with Diabeloop, we are
again expanding the choice of options available to people with diabetes, by
embarking on our journey of automated insulin delivery."

"Reliable insulin delivery is a critical component in Diabeloop's hybrid
closed-loop systems embedding therapeutic artificial intelligence. The accuracy
and reliability of Roche's insulin pump portfolio perfectly fits our vision to
personalise therapy to the physiology and lifestyle of people with diabetes,
helping them to spend less time managing diabetes while improving time in
range1," said Erik Huneker, Diabeloop founder and co-CEO. "We are looking
forward to partnering with Roche and work together to individualise diabetes
management," concluded Marc Julien, co-CEO at Diabeloop.

About Roche Diabetes Care
Roche Diabetes Care has been pioneering innovative diabetes technologies and
services for more than 40 years. More than 5,500 employees in over 100 markets
worldwide work every day to support people with diabetes and those at risk to
achieve more time in their target ranges and experience true relief from the
daily therapy routines.

Being a global leader in integrated Personalised Diabetes Management (iPDM),
Roche Diabetes Care collaborates with thought leaders around the globe,
including people with diabetes, caregivers, healthcare providers and payers.
Roche Diabetes Care aims to transform and advance care provision and foster
sustainable care structures. Under the brands RocheDiabetes, Accu-Chek and
mySugr, comprising glucose monitoring, insulin delivery systems and digital
solutions, Roche Diabetes Care unites with its partners to create
patient-centred value. By building and collaborating in an open ecosystem,
connecting devices and digital solutions as well as contextualising relevant
data points, Roche Diabetes Care enables deeper insights and a better
understanding of the disease, leading to personalised and effective therapy
adjustments. For better outcomes and true relief.

Since 2017, mySugr, one of the most popular diabetes management apps, is part of
Roche Diabetes Care.

For more information, please visit file:///G:/Shared%20drives/RDC_Global%20Commu
nications%20[WORKING%20FOLDER_ARCHIVE]/Cooperations_Partnerships/Diabeloop/20201
1_Cooperation%20with%20Diabeloop_First%20Announcement/www.rochediabetes.com ,
http://www.accu-chek.com/ and file:///G:/Shared%20drives/RDC_Global%20Communicat
ions%20[WORKING%20FOLDER_ARCHIVE]/Cooperations_Partnerships/Diabeloop/202011_Coo
peration%20with%20Diabeloop_First%20Announcement/www.mysugr.com .

Reference

[1] Benhamou PY, Franc S, Reznik Y, et al. Closed-loop insulin delivery in
adults with type 1 diabetes in real-life conditions: a 12-week multicentre,
open-label randomised controlled crossover trial. Lancet Digital Health. 2019;1:
e17-25

Contact:
Media Relations
Roche Diabetes Care
Peter Merian-Weg 4
4052 Basel, Switzerland

Tel. +41 61 688 88 88
e-Mail: global_media.diabetes_care@roche.com
http://www.roche.com/

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/120275/4788823
OTS: Roche Diabetes Care


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Roche teams up with Diabeloop to advance the management of insulin pump therapy - The partnership will create new opportunities to lower the burden for people with diabetes in daily therapy management and to improve therapy outcomes1. - By partnering with Diabeloop, Roche steps into the field of automated insulin delivery …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aktuelle Studie: Die Angst der Deutschen vor dem Innenstadtbesuch/ Trotz Einhaltung der AHA-Regeln im Einzelhandel: ...
Neue Lösung FORCAM FORCE EDGE jetzt verfügbar im SAP® App Center (FOTO)
HARTMANN ändert die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
AGRAVIS beteiligt sich an Innovationshub Seedhouse
Neue Studie von BCG und Digital Hub Denmark zur globalen Arbeitszufriedenheit von Digital Talents
B Medical Systems liefert Ultratiefkühlgeräte für Transport, Verteilung und Lagerung ...
Von Nullrunden bis 2,6 Prozent mehr Gehalt: COVID-19 führt zu heterogenen Entwicklungen von Löhnen und Gehältern (FOTO)
Canossa Events übernimmt Cavallino Inc
Glasfaser für alle - Michendorf bekommt sein Giganetz "Made in Brandenburg"
EANS-News: Wienerberger: 2020 earnings will be better than expected
Titel
GSB Gold Standard Banking: Josip Heit starts Blockchain Project G999
Neue Kooperation mit der Deutschen Rentenversicherung
Nächste Runde im Hybrid-Nepp: Mercedes GLE 350de 4Matic funktioniert nicht / Dr. Stoll & Sauer mit Klage gegen Daimler AG
Aktuelle Studie: Die Angst der Deutschen vor dem Innenstadtbesuch/ Trotz Einhaltung der AHA-Regeln im Einzelhandel: ...
Zusatzbeitrag: Die Hälfte der Krankenkassen-Versicherten ist in Sorge
EANS-News: Lenzing AG / Lenzing von CDP als Nachhaltigkeits-Champion anerkannt
BIRKENSTOCK wird 'Brand of the Year 2020' bei den Footwear News Achievement Awards (FOTO)
Neue Lösung FORCAM FORCE EDGE jetzt verfügbar im SAP® App Center (FOTO)
GSB Gold Standard Banking: Josip Heit startet Blockchain Projekt G999
Vorreiter des Wandels: GROHE feiert als einer der "50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders" und Doppelgewinner ...
Titel
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
GSB Gold Standard Banking: Josip Heit starts Blockchain Project G999
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
LOOKS by Wolfgang Joop: Stardesigner entwirft Mode für ALDI (FOTO)
LIVEÜBERTRAGUNG für den Welt-Kindertag: Entdeckt am 20. November die künstliche Sonne der Zukunft mit Wissenschaftlern aus China und ...
ORELEXPO-2020: In Russland wurde eine große Waffen- und Jagdzubehörausstellung veranstaltet
PKV-Beiträge steigen wie nie zuvor / Mehrere Gerichte erklären Beitragserhöhungen ...
SKODA präsentiert top ausgestattete CLEVER-Sondermodelle mit attraktiven Preisvorteilen
Infektiologin Addo: Ältere nicht zwingend zuerst impfen
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:30 Uhr
BGH klärt Frage zur Verjährung im VW-Abgasskandal: Kanzlei VON RUEDEN vertritt klagenden Verbraucher
16:28 Uhr
USA: Konsumklima der Uni Michigan hellt sich überraschend auf
16:24 Uhr
SSH Communications Security Oyj selected as a supplier to a major contract for the delivery of cryptographic products and services
16:22 Uhr
DGAP-DD: adesso SE deutsch
16:22 Uhr
DGAP-DD: adesso SE english
16:21 Uhr
DGAP-DD: adesso SE english
16:21 Uhr
DGAP-DD: adesso SE deutsch
16:21 Uhr
Abgeordneter reicht Verdachtsanzeige gegen Apas-Chef ein
16:20 Uhr
CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK BID PROCEDURE KOMMUNINVEST BONDS
16:20 Uhr
CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS