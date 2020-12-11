

DGAP-Media / 11.12.2020 / 15:19



Patent dispute over new Bundeswehr assault rifle could last years - C.G. Haenel is part of weapons conglomerate of the UAE - German government extended ban on arms exports to the UAE and Saudi Arabia



Berlin / Düsseldorf, Dec. 11, 2020 - The dispute over the German Armed Forces' new assault rifle and the allegedly infringed patents between weapons manufacturers C.G. Haenel in Thuringia and Heckler & Koch in Oberndorf is expected to drag on for some time. According to information from Meister Mandeltree Kommunikation, the first days of the trial will be announced on Jan. 11, 2021, by the presiding judge of the chamber of the Düsseldorf Regional Court. Currently, the lawyers are still exchanging pleadings. In the summer of 2021, things should really get going and the negotiations should begin. If one of the parties moves to the next instance, the dispute could possibly last for years. (Ref. LG Düsseldorf 4AO 68/20)

Following a call for bids for a new assault rifle for the German Armed Forces, the previous regular supplier Heckler & Koch lost out to the much smaller weapons manufacturer C.G. Haenel from Thuringia. Heckler & Koch had successfully applied for a review of the decision, citing patent infringements. For both sides, it is not only the order volume of around 250 million euros that is at stake, but also a massive gain in prestige.