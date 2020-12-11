Nanobiotix Announces Trading Resumption of Its Ordinary Shares on Euronext Paris

Trading in the ordinary shares of Nanobiotix was halted at the request of the Company on December 11, 2020 from 9:00 am CET in connection with its previously announced global offering, in order to allow for the confirmation of allocations to investors and for the commencement of trading of the Company’s American Depositary Shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

NANOBIOTIX (Paris:NANO) (Euronext: NANO – ISIN : FR0011341205 – the ‘‘ Company ’’), a clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer, announced the trading resumption of its ordinary shares on Euronext in Paris (“ Euronext Paris ”) as from 4:00 pm CET.

About NANOBIOTIX

Incorporated in 2003, Nanobiotix is a leading, clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to significantly change patient outcomes by bringing nanophysics to the heart of the cell.

The Nanobiotix philosophy is rooted in designing pioneering, physical-based approaches to bring highly effective and generalized solutions to address unmet medical needs and challenges.

Nanobiotix’s novel, proprietary lead technology, NBTXR3, aims to expand radiotherapy benefits for millions of cancer patients. Nanobiotix’s Immuno-Oncology program has the potential to bring a new dimension to cancer immunotherapies.

Nanobiotix is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: NANO / ISIN: FR0011341205; Bloomberg: NANO: FP). Its headquarters are in Paris, France. Nanobiotix has a subsidiary, Curadigm, located in France and the United States, as well as a US affiliate in Cambridge, MA, and European affiliates in France, Spain and Germany.

Important Notice

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Nanobiotix and its business, including its prospects and product candidate development. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Nanobiotix considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the universal registration document of Nanobiotix registered with the AMF under number R.20-010 on May 12, 2020 as completed by an amendment to such universal registration document filed with the AMF under number D.0339-A01 on November 20, 2020 (copies of which are available on www.nanobiotix.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Nanobiotix operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Nanobiotix or not currently considered material by Nanobiotix. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Nanobiotix to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.